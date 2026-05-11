A young lady is trending for all the right reasons after announcing that she received her U.S. permanent residency card.

The lady, in a video, said it took four months after relocating to the US to become a permanent resident

Netizens have taken to the comments on her TikTok post to celebrate her, with many eager to find out how she achieved such a feat

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A young lady and TikTok content creator has grabbed attention online after she took to social media to announce she was now a permanent resident in the US.

Known on TikTok as @iamrachealtee, the lady, who disclosed that it took two years to get a visa, posted a video celebrating her permanent residency just four months after coming to the US.

Young woman celebrates receiving her U.S. permanent resident card after just four months in the country. Photo credit: @iamrachealtee/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video captured the moment she received the actual card from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and decided to check it out.

“Officially a US permanent resident: received my green card 4 months after entering the US. This milestone marks the transition from temporary visitor to permanent resident, and the relief and joy are clear gratitude, excitement, and celebration with loved ones.”

Touching on the benefits of securing permanent residency in the US, the young lady said the green card now provides a path for her to become a citizen, as well as opens up new opportunities that she would not ordinarily have had without her new status.

She then advised other applicants who desire to emulate her path to be patient and attentive.

“Keep all immigration documents organized and accessible. Monitor processing timelines and maintain contact with immigration services if there are delays. Prepare emotionally and practically for relocation: housing, employment, and community connections.”

Receiving a Green Card within a few months is considered a huge stroke of luck by many. Photo credit: PS Photography/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

At the time of writing this report, the video of the lady announcing her permanent residency status was captioned:

"Officially a US permanent resident , thank you to my man"

Watch the TikTok video here:

Reactions to lady obtaining green card

Social media users who flooded the comments section of the video congratulated the young lady on her relocation success.

Mrs Nundra stated:

“Please how long did your process take for you to get the visa?”6

Sarahdd61 opined:

“Got my green card in just 4 months. Our immigration lawyer expedited our case which sped up the process.”

Barima Kwaku Afriyie said:

“Did you get the visa before or after the pause?”

Pierre Richard 509 wrote:

“I can't wait to have mine and go straight to Haiti to rest from working.”

Presh’ous added:

“Congratulations, please what visa category did you come with?”

PRINCESSMAY 05 added:

“Congratulations dear sis, I don’t know you but my heart blesses the Lord on your behalf. I tap into this blessing.”

Ghanaian advises youth against travelling abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man in Canada spoke publicly about the struggles many go through abroad.

In a video, he dismissed the belief that life in Ghana is terrible and that one must travel abroad to succeed or find better opportunities.

Source: YEN.com.gh