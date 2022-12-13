Fendy Fella, the beautiful sister of award-winning Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui, is a queen when it comes to fashion and beauty

While having a striking resemblance with Fella Makafui, one could tell that she has an eye for beautiful things

YEN.com.gh has compiled some lovely photos of the content creator from her official Instagram page, @fendyfella

Fendy Fella, the gorgeous sister of celebrated Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui, has shown that when it comes to fashion and beauty, she slays them both without even trying.

Fendy Fella glowing in photos. Photo Source: @fendyfella

Source: Instagram

Below are some lovely photos of Fendy Fella compiled by YEN.com.gh.

1. Fendy Fella stuns in pink

In this photo, she was captured rocking a hot pink bodycon dress. The dress had a cut on the side to add some spice to the entire outfit.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Her frontal lace wig was perfectly done and her edges were neatly laid to perfection. She had on neutral makeup which highlighted her melanin skin.

2. Fendy Fella stuns in a blonde wig and brown dress

The content creator and wig specialist looked impeccable in brown, as she slayed in a brown leather skirt and a brown stretchy top.

Her blonde wig added some spice to her entire look. She left a curly strand on both sides of her face to add some style.

3. Lady in red

She rocked the colour red with style in this photo. From head to toe, the colour red radiated off from her.

She wore a short red wig that had a fringe which was cut to perfection to add style to her hair. She wore a silky red spaghetti dress that showed some cleavage.

4. Fendy Fella slays in all shades of blue

She dazzled in a blue dress that was sleeveless and made of stretchy fabric.

Her frontal lace wig was styled with the front portion of it tied in a bun over her head.

5. Fendy Fella rocking a casual look

She looked lovely in her brocade corset top which was sleeveless. She paired it with black jeans trousers.

Her hair hung over her shoulders. Her makeup was lovely done as it matched her skin tone.

Fella Makafui: Gorgeous Actress Drops Classy Photos With Chevrolet Corvette, Many Envy Her

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian actress and business mogul Fella Makafui has dropped stunning photos looking like a boss lady as she posed in a luxurious Chevrolet Corvette car.

Making a massive comeback to Instagram after clearing all her posts on her Instagram feed amidst divorce rumours circulating the media, Fella looked stunning as she rocked orange and brown.

She wore an orange stretchy long sleeves top, which she paired with a pair of brown leather trousers. She rocked dark sunglasses and an orange bag to add spice to her look.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh