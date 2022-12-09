A bevy of Ghanaian celebrities and influencers in the beauty and fashion industry gathered at Nsuomnam for the exclusive launch of Scent of Africa's new collection

YEN Entertainment Awards Most Stylish Male nominee Kofi Okyere Darko popularly called KOD was the host of the event

Style influencers Empress Jamila, Miss Universe 2017 Ruth Quarshie, celebrity stylist Kevin Vincent, and fashion designer Quophi Akotuah were photographed at the event

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

A host of Ghanaian fashion and beauty influencers met for the launch of Scent of Africa's new collections that depict African identity, luxury, and modernity.

The event was vibrant and colorful, brimming with the cutting-edge millennial energy that the fragrance embodies.

It was held at NsuomNam (Meat of the Sea), the most cutting-edge pan-African seafood restaurant with a carefully curated menu by internationally renowned Chef Mick Élysée, located in the center of Accra.

Efya Saahene Osei Zynnell Zuh KOD makes headlines with their looks. source: @fashiongurughana

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Additionally, it featured live music from legendary musician Efya and cocktails that included some of the elements utilized in the fragrance's production.

1. Efya makes headlines with her see-through outfit

Award-winning vocalist Jane Awindor popularly known as Efya in showbiz wore a white see-through top paired with black figure-hugging trousers as she performed her hit songs at the star-studded event.

2. Saahene Osei rocks expensive sneakers

One of the handsome and stylish sons of Dr. Osei Kwame Despite looked classy in designer clothes and matching sneakers. He styled his looks with trendy sunglasses as he posed on the red carpet.

3. Zynnell Zuh slays in a two-piece outfit

YEN Entertainment most stylish female nominee Zynnell Zuh graced the event in a stunning crop top which showed off her cleavage paired with high-waist trousers.

The style goddess wore a blond hairstyle to compliment her classy look. Zynnell was photographed holding a beautiful clutch.

4. Akumaa Mama Zimbi slays in an African print jumpsuit

Media personality Akumaa Mama Zimbi famously known for her lifestyle show and high fashion sense was seen on the red carpet.

She looked ethereal in a floor-length jumpsuit with billowing sleeveless and her matching gele style.

5. Kofi Okyere Darko wears a striped kaftan

Ghanaian media personality and fashion designer KOD was the master of ceremony at the star-studded event which took place over the week. The style influencer wore a black and white striped long sleeve shirt with matching trousers.

6. Ghanaian actor Fiifi Coleman rocks a suit

Ghanaian actor and film director Fiifi Coleman wore a black shirt and matching black trousers. He completed his look with a white stylish jacket and black sunglasses.

7. Miss Universe 2022 looks gorgeous in a blue dress

The intelligent and hardworking beauty queen dazzled in a blue short dress. Engracia Afua K. Mofuman is among the few beauty queens with such a unique hairstyle.

8. Dela Seade slays in a one-hand jumpsuit

Past Miss Malaika delegate Dela Seade never disappoints with her looks. The Ghanaian actress looked stunning in a simple yet classy outfit for the evening event at Nsuomnam Restaurant. She wore heavy makeup and a long bohemian hairstyle to complete her looks.

9. Nadia Gyimah glows in a gold dress

Fashion and beauty influencer Nadia Gyimah was among the well-dressed stars at the event. She wore a pleated dress flaunting her flawless skin. Nadia Gyimah wore long hair and gorgeous earrings to complete her look.

Jackie Appiah, Nana Ama McBrown, And Others Nominated For YEN Entertainment Awards Most Stylish Female Celeb

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about top Ghanaian actresses who have been nominated for the YEN Entertainment Awards Most Stylish Female.

These screen divas invested in their looks always turning heads at star-studded and red carpet events throughout the year.

Style icon Zynnell Zuh competes with Nana Akua Addo, Jackie Appiah, Selly Galley, and Nana Ama McBrown for this award.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh