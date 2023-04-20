A video of Kafui Danku's daughter Baby Lorde pleading with her to bounce her bosoms has left many people in stitches

In the video, the little girl wanted to discover how her mother's melons bounced by convincing her to jump

The video has many people laughing hard and other mothers who follow her page also sharing similar experiences

Baby Lorde the First, the first child and daughter of Ghanaian actress and filmmaker Kafui Danku, has caused a frenzy on social media.

A video of her pleading with her mother to jump just for her to see how body wiggles has left many people in stitches.

Kafui Danku and her daughter Baby Lorde sharing an adorable moment in a video. Image Credit: @kafuidanku

Sharing the video on her Instagram page, @kafuidanku, she was spotted wearing a beautiful stretchy dress that accentuated her curves. The dress had long sleeves and a cut on the left side that flaunted her fine legs.

Baby Lorde, on the other hand, wore a long-sleeved deep blue shirt. In order to respect her privacy, her mother covered that part of the video with a sticker.

In the hilarious video, Baby Lorde pleaded with her mother to jump. She held her hands and pulled her off the bed, forcing her to get up and bounce.

After the actress was done bouncing, she rushed to caress her melons and later on gave her a tight hug.

After sharing the video, she hinted that it was what she experienced on a frequent basis with her little kids. She wrote:

This is what I go through sometimes

See the beautiful video between Kafui Danku and her first born Baby Lorde.

Ghanaians react to video of Kafui Danku's daughter Baby Lorde pleading with her to jump to find out how her melons shake

Ghanaian actress Zynnell Zuh and many of Kafui Danku's followers were left in awe at why Baby Lorde would let her mother embarrass herself in a hilarious way in a video.

Other mothers also came out to share similar experiences as they admitted that such awkward moments are what bind them to their children.

See selected remarks from people below:

zynnellzuh laughed in disbelief:

Baby Lorde ❤️

isacdanso appreciated their bond:

Such a lovely bond. The day I will give birth to a girl I will employ people to wave for me in traffic

ademolakojo said:

Plz, obey the little girl and jump ooo.

the_legal_nurse opined:

Drama mother and daughter like mother like daughter

yoko_mora admired their bond:

I love this mum-and-daughter bond…❤️

azenabstella laughed:

She said jamp ooooooo

mamabaeffe questioned:

But what came into her mind???

harrietazariah said:

Ooh. I thought I am the only one who's daughter plays with my b00bs like that. The bond is everything.

Kafui Danku flaunts her son Titan in adorable pictures

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Kafui Danku shared an adorable picture of her son President Titan on her Instagram page.

Titan was wrapped in his mother's arms, looking all cute as his elder sister, Baby Lorde, sat in the background looking on.

Many people online noticed some form of jealousy as Titan had mummy all to himself.

