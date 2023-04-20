Famous Nigerian Influencer, Jennifer Onyekwelu, went viral after photos of her posing with male and female lions at Safari Senegal surfaced online

In the photos, she looked ethereal as she flaunted her huge black afro hair and wore a stunning orange crop top and skirt

Falz, Asantewaa, and many people on social media admired her bravery, while others were amazed at the calmness of the lions

A photo of a gorgeous Nigerian influencer, Jennifer Onyekwelu, posing with lions at a safari park in Senegal generated lots of reactions on social media.

Making the post on her verified Instagram page, @jenni_frank, she revealed that the park was the Safari Senegal.

Sharing beautiful pictures from her experience there, she was spotted rocking her beautiful afro hair. She wore a short-sleeved crop top and a knee-length skirt.

During her trip to the park, she got the opportunity to take pictures with the lions, both male and female.

Standing a few metres away from them, she kept a fierce look. She noted that it was better seeing how fearless and beautiful the lions looked in person than seeing pictures and videos online.

"Pictures and videos don’t do justice to how beautiful and fearless these lions look ❤️," she wrote on Instagram.

See pictures of Jennifer's trip to Safari Senegal and meeting the lions.

Below is a video of Jennifer Onyekwelu walking with the lions.

Photos spark massive reactions from people on social media

The pictures got many people commending her for her bravery, even though the last slide showed her trying to escape from the scene.

Below are some reactions from people on the photos from Jennifer Onyekwelu's trip to Safari Senegal.

_asantewaaaa_ said:

Last slide omo

falzthebahdguy stated:

I dey find that last slide because I know say e dey there

janemena opined:

why the distance? Go closer please

kaitetsi_gold remarked:

Girl can never be me lol but you look beautiful

blakeoffishall said:

Say romeoooo oooo❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

dami4real said:

Thank God say hunger no dey wipe Simba and nala

orelejika said:

Aww, Jenny with her pet lions

daahneil stated:

Aww is that a puppy?

nksogorgeous commented:

You get mind oo lol

