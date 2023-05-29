Celebrated actress and filmmaker Tracey Boakye showed off her curves and bosoms in a onesie swimsuit

She flaunted her cute self as she popped a bottle of Moët & Chandon, poured it into a champagne glass and took a sip while singing and dancing in the pool

Many people admired how she was having fun as they pleaded with her to invite them to her home also to enjoy themselves like she always does

Kumawood actress and filmmaker Tracey Boakye was seen slaying in a blue onesie swimsuit as she enjoyed herself in the pool inside her residence.

Tracey Boakye goes swimming in her pool

Tracey Boakye shared a video on her verified Instagram where she was seen flaunting her bosom and thick curves in a one-piece swimsuit.

She wore a frontal lace wig that had well-defined curls. Tracy's hair was wet as it hung over her shoulders and across her back.

Sharing the video, the talented actress noted that this was how she was enjoying her Sunday afternoon on May 28, 2023.

"My Sunday afternoon at home #bosslady," she wrote under the Instagram post.

Mrs Badu Ntiamoah popped a bottle of Moët & Chandon and poured it into a champagne glass.

The mother of three was distracted by her son Kwaku Danso Yahaya who made hand gestures and funny faces while recording.

Below is a video of Tracey Boakye enjoying herself in a pool.

Ghanaians react to the video of Tracey Boakye enjoying herself in her pool

Many people admired how Tracey Boakye was enjoying herself in the pool.

Others pleaded with her to invite them to her plush mansion, so they also enjoy themselves with her the next time she goes swimming.

queenafiaschwarzenegger said:

Chilling Paaa nie❤️❤️❤️❤️

ohenebaokodiepapabi1 remarked:

Twa me invite one of these days wae Bosslady guda.

traceyboakye_lovely_daughter stated:

Bosslady lifestyle ❤️❤️❤️

s_love_mrs_tracey_badu_ntimoah said:

Chilling mum, may God continue to bless you and your family oooo. One day may your kind heart reach me. Amen!

look44088 said:

I like how low-key u are, just enjoying family and ignoring all the negative energy. Pls continue and enjoy your home peacefully no social media drama. ✅Happy Home always.

nanayaalovester commented:

Life is good when u are focused and determined in life. Bravo ❤️

elegantsheek said:

This is how we do it

empress639 commented:

Chaii money will be sweet o❤️enjoy sis

