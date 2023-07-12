YouTuber and socialite Kwadwo Sheldon has criticised Yvonne Nelson for sharing a video of preschool kids on Twitter

The actress shared a cute video of little kids from her school, which many people found adorable, but a small minority found it inappropriate

Kwadwo Sheldon argued that it was not right to share videos of minors without the consent of their parents

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Popular YouTuber and socialite Kwadwo Sheldon in a Tweet, expressed his disapproval towards actress Yvonne Nelson for sharing a video featuring preschool children on Twitter.

Kwadwo Sheldon and Yvonne Nelson Photo Source: Kwadwosheldon,yvonnenelson

Source: Instagram

While many viewers found the video adorable, a small but vocal minority raised concerns about the appropriateness of sharing content involving minors without parental consent.

In the video, Yvonne Nelson showed a group of cute and playful kids from her school, capturing their innocent moments of joy and laughter. The clip quickly gained attention and received widespread positive feedback, with users admiring the children's charm and expressing their delight.

However, Kwadwo Sheldon, known for his frank opinions on various topics, took issue with Yvonne Nelson's decision to share the video without obtaining consent from the parents of the children involved. He argued that it was ethically incorrect to expose minors on social media without prior approval, considering the potential consequences and risks involved.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Sheldon's criticism stemmed from the notion that sharing videos or images of children without parental consent violates their privacy and exposes them to potential harm or exploitation. He urged Yvonne Nelson and other influencers to exercise caution and respect the boundaries concerning minors, emphasizing the importance of protecting their rights and well-being.

While some individuals supported Sheldon's viewpoint, others argued that Yvonne Nelson's intentions were harmless and that sharing innocent moments of children should be seen as a positive act. They contended that the video portrayed the kids in a positive light, spreading joy and reminding viewers of the innocence of childhood.

Yvonne Nelson sleeps on a plane

In another story, Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has got her fans reacting to a photo of herself peacefully sleeping on a plane.

The actress' photo has garnered reactions from her fans, who seemed concerned about her health.

"The queen treatment you deserve, queen", one fan of the actress commented on the photo, saying.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh