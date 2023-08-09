Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas had her hair styled by a male hairstylist Emmanuel Asukwo Anangatang

She went in for stitch braids, and he did an incredible job, and he posted a video of her showing off

Many people applauded his craft as they gushed over Joselyn Dumas' bare skin and stitch braids

A male hairstylist Emmanuel Asukwo Anangatang got many people applauding his craft after a video of him styling Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas' hair surfaced online.

Joselyn Dumas gets braids done by a male hairstylist

The CEO of Manuel's Beauty styled Joselyn Dumas's natural hair into stitch braids with the edges perfectly tucked in and smooth.

In the video, he posted on his Instagram page, @manuelsbeautyy_gh, the talented actress loved her new look such that she flaunted it in a video.

She also rocked her bare face without any makeup touches, which got many people drooling over her smooth and bright face.

Ghanaians gush over Joselyn Dumas' stitch braids

Joselyn Dumas' stitch braids got many people on social media gushing over how stunning she looked in them.

Her no-makeup look earned her the admiration of many who talked about her natural beauty.

dellasie_ said:

A natural beauty

justcletus_ stated:

she looks extremely gorgeous in braids

realbriamyles stated:

Natural face with natural braids ❤️

cabello_hair_xtensions commented:

@manuelsbeautty_gh you nailed it to the cross❤️!!!!!!

kwame_joystick said:

She’s effortlessly beautiful ❤️❤️

The story of a male hairstylist who left Nigeria to set up a thriving business in Ghana

The CEO of Manuel's Beauty, Emmanuel Asukwo Anangatang, who migrated from Nigeria to Ghana, is making strides in the hairstyling industry in the country.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, the single father shared his story with young entrepreneurs who aspire to be like him.

