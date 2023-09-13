Ghanaian actor Lil Win caused a stir on social media when he held a lady's waist and danced with her from behind

He later jumped on her back as he performed at his event dubbed Celebrity Shopping Spree with Lil Win

Many people mentioned his wife in the comment section as they stated that she might not be pleased with his actions

Kumawood actor Lil Win was seen grinding a plus-size lady and jumping onto her back in a video.

Lil Win grinds a lady at the West Hills Mall. image Credit: @ghkwaku

Lil Win grinds a fan at the West Hills Mall

held a shopping spree at the West Hills Mall on Saturday, September 9, 2023, dubbed Celebrity Shopping Spree with Lil Win.

In the video, he performed his songs for the guests and fans who were present. A lady volunteered to join Lil Win on stage to perform.

While dancing her heart out, the actor ran behind her backside, held her waist and grinded her. He later jumped onto her back and cheered.

Below is a video of Lil Win dancing with a fan at the West Hills Mall.

Ghanaians shared their thoughts on the video

Ghanaians in the comment section were concerned about Lil Win's wife. They hinted that she might have issues with his actions in the video.

Others also noted that he was well-dressed and all of a sudden was shirtless and partying hard with his fans.

Lil Win throws money on fans

YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win sprayed money on fans as he stormed the streets of Accra to promote his shopping spree event at the West Hills Mall.

The money was GH¢100 notes, and this drew attention to him as many more people surrounded his car, hoping to get some of the money.

