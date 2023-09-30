Actor, Agya Koo pledged his allegiance to NPP flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Agyapong, singing a song he composed for him

The actor composed a song titled Onoaa to push Kennedy's presidential ambition and danced joyously to show his support

Agya Koo, who is a staunch supporter of the NPP, sparked reactions from social media users, with some supporting him while others felt he was doing stomach politics

Ghanaian actor Agya Koo has made headlines by pledging his allegiance to Kennedy Agyapong, a hopeful flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). In a show of support, Agya Koo composed a song titled Onoaa to bolster Kennedy Agyapong's presidential ambitions. The actor's enthusiastic dance to the tune further emphasized his dedication to the cause.

Agya Koo singing and dancing Photo Source: official_agyakoo

Source: TikTok

Agya Koo is well-known for his staunch support of the NPP. His decision to publicly endorse Kennedy Agyapong has ignited a flurry of reactions on social media platforms.

The actor's composition, Onoaa, is a catchy tune that exalts Kennedy Agyapong as the man to lead Ghana. In the song, Agya Koo passionately expresses his belief in Kennedy's ability to lead Ghana to greater heights. The actor's dance moves, accompanied by his sweet vocals, showed his love for the NPP flagbearer hopeful.

The video of Agya Koo's performance, which quickly went viral on social media, has sparked a wide range of reactions from Ghanaians. Some social media users have expressed their support for Agya Koo's bold endorsement, while others felt he was only looking out for his personal benefit.

Agya Koo sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

BIG DON wrote:

Kennedy Agyapong for life,A new Ghana is coming soon

wisdomamegayi8gmail.com commented:

He want to build another house

Afia_viking reacted:

No kennedy no vote....the song dey bee k3k3

Delta Force show support for Kennedy Agyapong

In another story, NPP vigilante group Delta Force has announced that it is regrouping to back Kennedy Agyapong's presidential campaign.

The leader said in a Facebook post that members of the disbanded group feel pained by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia leadership because of years of neglect.

The group said Ken Agyapong has a track record of helping the needy and would seek the interest of the party if elected flagbearer on November 4.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh