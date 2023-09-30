Kennedy Agyapong: Agya Koo Dances As He Pledges Allegiance To Aspiring NPP Flagbearer, Sings For Him
- Actor, Agya Koo pledged his allegiance to NPP flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Agyapong, singing a song he composed for him
- The actor composed a song titled Onoaa to push Kennedy's presidential ambition and danced joyously to show his support
- Agya Koo, who is a staunch supporter of the NPP, sparked reactions from social media users, with some supporting him while others felt he was doing stomach politics
PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!
Ghanaian actor Agya Koo has made headlines by pledging his allegiance to Kennedy Agyapong, a hopeful flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). In a show of support, Agya Koo composed a song titled Onoaa to bolster Kennedy Agyapong's presidential ambitions. The actor's enthusiastic dance to the tune further emphasized his dedication to the cause.
Agya Koo is well-known for his staunch support of the NPP. His decision to publicly endorse Kennedy Agyapong has ignited a flurry of reactions on social media platforms.
The actor's composition, Onoaa, is a catchy tune that exalts Kennedy Agyapong as the man to lead Ghana. In the song, Agya Koo passionately expresses his belief in Kennedy's ability to lead Ghana to greater heights. The actor's dance moves, accompanied by his sweet vocals, showed his love for the NPP flagbearer hopeful.
The video of Agya Koo's performance, which quickly went viral on social media, has sparked a wide range of reactions from Ghanaians. Some social media users have expressed their support for Agya Koo's bold endorsement, while others felt he was only looking out for his personal benefit.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
Agya Koo sparks reactions
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
BIG DON wrote:
Kennedy Agyapong for life,A new Ghana is coming soon
wisdomamegayi8gmail.com commented:
He want to build another house
Afia_viking reacted:
No kennedy no vote....the song dey bee k3k3
Delta Force show support for Kennedy Agyapong
In another story, NPP vigilante group Delta Force has announced that it is regrouping to back Kennedy Agyapong's presidential campaign.
The leader said in a Facebook post that members of the disbanded group feel pained by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia leadership because of years of neglect.
The group said Ken Agyapong has a track record of helping the needy and would seek the interest of the party if elected flagbearer on November 4.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh