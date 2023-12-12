Singer King Promise was excited when Kumawood actress Nana Ama McBrown sang his Naana song word for word while dancing in a video

The Empress was dressed in a Santa costume as she hinted that Christmas is fast approaching

Many people hailed Nana Ama McBrown for promoting King Promise's song to her millions of social media followers

Singer King Promise was overjoyed as actress Nana Ama McBrown sang and danced to his new song Naana in a lovely video.

Nana Ama McBrown and King Promise in photos. Image Credit: @iamamamcbrown and @iamkingpromise

Source: Instagram

Nana Ama McBrown sings and dances to King Promise's song Naana

In the video, Nana Ama McBrown was dressed as Santa as she sang for word King Promise's new song Naana while dancing.

The video was recorded inside one of the branches of the technology company Hisense Ghana.

In the caption, The Empress noted that Christmas is fast approaching as she flaunted her Santa costume in the video. Below is her Instagram caption:

Merry Christmas in Advance oo Hisense Bronya Donkomi is coming soon #MadamHisense @hisense_ghana @iamkingpromise #HEREXCELLENCY #Brìmm

King Promise reacted to Nana Ama McBrown's video

Reacting to the video, King Promise was excited that the renowned actress joined many jamming to his song.

In the comment section, the Terminator hitmaker wrote:

The One & Only ! Love you sis

Below is a video of Nana Ama McBrown singing and dancing to King Promise's Naana.

Ghanaians hailed Nana Ama McBrown in the comments

Many people hailed Nana Ama McBrown for promoting Ghanaian music especially that of King Promise's Naana.

nanayaa_akonoba said:

The way am waiting ... for you eer ❤️

iam.kelvin_rules said:

Someone who can market a brand wherever and whenever ❤️❤️

ab_igail4456 said:

Nkruasifuo atanfo ❤️❤️❤️❤️ AMA God love you and I love you ❤️ I

imperiallondon_sparkles said:

Ama ahoɔfɛ, you always deliver perfectly ❤️❤️❤️

amofadavid100 said:

You've made me love dis song now ❤️

Nana Ama McBrown, Akrobeto and Lil Win get goofy in their Santa costumes

YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood stars Nana Ama McBrown, Akrobeto and Lil Win gave their fans a great show as a video of them displaying incredible dance moves surfaced on social media.

The trio were dressed as Santa as they danced to Lil Win's song Saworowa while getting goofy.

Many people were elated to see them together as they got them laughing hard with their moves.

Source: YEN.com.gh