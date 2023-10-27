Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye shared an adorable picture of her as a little girl

Kumawood actress and filmmaker Tracey Boakye shared a lovely childhood picture on her Instagram page, and many reacted to it.

Tracey Boakye and her mother in photos. Image Credit: @tracey_boakye

Tracey Boakye shares childhood photo

Tracey Boakye shared an adorable childhood memory of her and her mother.

Tracey said her sweet mother shared the picture with her, and she decided to share it with her fervent fans on Instagram.

The picture showed her as a little girl seated beside her mother at a function.

Sharing how she felt about her mother sharing the picture with her, Mrs Badu Ntiamoah wrote:

So why did my mum send me this picture?‍♀️‍♀️. See my beautiful innocent face.

Childhood photo of little Tracey Boakye and her dear mother.

Ghanaians admire Tracey Boakye's childhood photo

Musician and business mogul Nhyiraba Kojo and many of Tracey Boakye's Instagram followers shared their views on her childhood picture.

Below are some of the adorable comments from the post's comment section:

nhyirah_ba_kojo_ said:

Beauty starts in your head, not in your mirror

gifty.debrah said:

The young shall definitely grow. Born pretty ❤️❤️❤️

abena2421 said:

She misses that innocent face lol.❤️❤️

celebrity_police_ said:

Mum sent this for us to know that dad and herself got u from day one ☝️ so beware that Nipa nu bi y3 cobra

reen_pee said:

Fresh girl...from childhood till now

gloria.obenewaa.520 said:

Beautiful ever since❤️.It is the hat for me.HIS ONLY WIFE

ntoma_trendz said:

Thou changeth not...

mawuliefuawumey79 said:

Oh innocent ampa, look at your face

