Ghanaian actress Kyeiwaa, now based in the US, has shared an update on her livelihood as a new citizen

The actress shared her excitement with fans as she announced her status as a licensed driver in the US

Fans thronged the comments section to share their admiration for Kyeiwaa, hailing the actress for her resilience

One of Kumawood's most renowned names, Rose Mensah, popularly known as Kyeiwaa, has doubled down on her US residency status.

The actress traded her acting career for a one-way trip to the US years ago and has not looked back since.

Kyeiwaa recently took to social media to celebrate her latest milestone as an immigrant in the US.

Kyeiwaa in the US Photo source: Instagram/KyeiwaaTutugyagu

Source: Instagram

Kyeiwaa flaunts her US Driver's license

Two years ago, Kyeiwaa moved to her new home in the US after several months of juggling odd jobs to get by.

The actress, who has now become a licensed driver, couldn't hide her joy as she celebrated her new milestone in the US.

She posted a photo in her driver's seat going for a ride. On social media, the actress who cut her teeth in the industry with Agya Koo's help said,

New month New challenge ! Guess who’s now a licensed driver?"

Her post garnered significant traction as fans hailed the 61-year-old actress famed for her role in top Kumawood movies, including the self-titled series Kyeiwaa.

Fans react to Kyeiwaa's latest milestone in the US

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Kyeiwaa's driver's license celebration.

kidd_boy_daddy said:

Mama de mama

rocksonjalloo wrote:

Congratulation I remember when I got mine it feels good to have a license ❤️❤️❤️❤️

carlahadzimensah commented:

He would have been a rotten celebrity in Ghana and will be begging for sympathy from Ghanaians to take care of herself. Come and see system that works.

Kyeiwaa and her daughter jams to Black Sherif's song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kyeiwaa had been spotted with her daughter catching a vibe with Black Sheirf's Kweku the Traveller hit song.

The Kumawood actress and her daughter danced their hearts out while singing the lyrics of the song. Kyeiwaa, looking healthier and happier, twerked, shaking her backside to the surprise of her daughter and some people in the background of the video.

