Many Ghanaians have taken to social media to express their displeasure after actor Lil Win dropped a video on his healing process after the car accident in Kumasi

In the emotional video, he showed the injuries he sustained on his legs and his face

Many people talked about how his wounds could not be compared to the loss of the three-year-old boy, Nana Yaw

Kumawood actor Lil Win showed the injuries he sustained from the near-fatal accident he was involved in at Amakom, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, on Saturday, May 25.

Lil Win showed off his wounds in a video

In the emotional video circulating on social media, Lil Win was seated with his legs stretched out on the table.

He showed the several wounds on his legs and his face as he gave his fan an up-close look into the injuries he sustained from the accident.

The video agitated many people on social media who called the Kumawood star for being insensitive to the fact that a three-year-old boy known as Nana Yaw died from the accident and his father, Jacob Kofi Ampomah, sustained injuries as well.

Despite the boy's family demanding justice and several Ghanaian celebrities and citizens calling for his arrest, the actor's videos had many calling him out for playing the victim.

Below is the video of Lil WIn showing off the wounds from the accident on his legs.

Reactions to the video

Many Ghanaians in the comment section were unhappy about the video as they downplayed the sores on the legs of Lil Win. According to them, the sores could not be compared to the fact that Nana Yaw, a three-year-old boy, died in the accident.

Others also talked about why he was showing his wounds since he claimed that his pastor, Adom Kyei Duah, had fully healed him.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians to the video:

luxuryhomes_by_joan said:

Can this be compared to the demise of a human being?

alewaceci said:

Mtseewww! Did a child not pass away as a result? And you're here playing victim? Mtsew.

ladyspalace55 said:

Someone died and u are thinking of ur krodoso mtchwww

yank_ee30 said:

This is not more than the life of a child who knows barely anything in this world

yaaqueen25 said:

Eiii so you people wanted him to also die anaa oh Ghana

gifty.debrah said:

Sorry but you were able to sing that akutia song in this condition

hills_cutz1 said:

We’re Ghanaians, it’s not easy to convince us, they’re saying it’s makeups o. I’m not part

beautifulfinds_mdkgh said:

Thought his ‘Adom Jesus’ healed him

joanaodoi608 said:

So ???? a boy is dead can this be compared to it?

"It was insensitive": Don Little criticised Lil Win for making a song after crash

YEN.com.gh reported that Don Little, in an interview with Zionfelix, felt that colleague actor Lil Win was wrong for composing a song in the hospital after being involved in an accident that ended the life of a three-year-old.

The actor felt Lil Win's actions were insensitive and unnecessary, emphasizing that the timing soiled his already negative public perception, given the situation.

Lil Win composed a song of thanksgiving after an accident together with Kweku Flick and made a video from the hospital recording the tune from his hospital bed.

