Popular Kumawood actor Don Little, in a brief interview with Zionfelix, expressed his disapproval of colleague Lil Win's actions following his tragic car accident. Lil Win, who was involved in an accident in Amakom that resulted in the death of a three-year-old, chose to compose and record a song of thanks-giving from his hospital bed. Don Little opined that this decision was both insensitive and unnecessary.

The accident occurred on May 25 as Lil Win was on his way to premiere his new movie, A Country Called Ghana, in Kumasi. Driving a recently purchased Mercedes Benz, Lil Win was reportedly speeding and attempting to overtake another vehicle when the crash happened.

While recovering in the hospital, Lil Win collaborated with fellow musician Kweku Flick to create a song of thanksgiving. A video was made showing Lil Win recording the tune from his hospital bed. This act has stirred controversy, with many questioning the appropriateness of releasing a song so soon after such a tragic event.

