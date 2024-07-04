Ghanaian actor Lil Win caused a frenzy on social media when he wore a neck brace wrongly

The actor visited his school, Great Minds International, for the first time after his near-fatal accident

The video got many people laughing hard as they tagged his manager to ensure he wore it properly

Kumawood actor Lil Win was given a warm welcome at his school, Great Minds International School, after visiting Kumasi for the first time after his ghastly car accident on Saturday, May 25, 2024.

Lil Win wore a neck brace wrongly

In the video the Kumawood actor shared on his Instagram page, he visited his school. The students gave him a rousing welcome, lined up on the compound, and cheered as he entered.

However, one thing about the video that caused a stir was how Lil Win wore the neck brace given to him by medical doctors who catered to him after he was involved in a car crash at Kumasi.

The actor wore it upside down with the til covering the bottom half of his head when, in reality, it was supposed to support the back of his neck and his spine.

Below is a video of Lil Win visiting his school for the first time after the near-fatal car accident:

Reactions to the video of Lil Win wearing the neck brace wrongly

Many people could not hold back their laughter as they talked about how pointless it was to have worn the neck brace the wrong way since he had a severe accident that had a grievous impact on his neck.

Below are the reactions to the viral video:

dela.kobby said:

Thought he got instant healing, why the collar again

oppongagyeisandra said:

Ah na I thought his pastor healed him. He even removed it oo

bmc_isaiah said:

Education No be scam, the director of the school needs education

ghanafuonsem said:

Masree ateta, meyem

kwakyewaa.xx said:

Please tell him he's not wearing the neck brace the proper way

teddydwyane said:

All these stunts are needless, just go off social media, heal yourself and face whatever fate the courts decide… you’ll be victorious in the end

mzvee_ra said:

Must you put the picture at the bottom #definition of headRest

serwaaakwei said:

His own is protecting the head not the neck

Below is the full video of Lil Win's visit to his school:

