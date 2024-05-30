The spokesperson of the three-year-old boy who passed away following the tragic accident involving Lil Win has called out the Ghana Police

In a video, he questioned the desire of the Police to look into the accident involving Lil Win

Many people who reacted to the video have shared varied opinions on the matter

The family of Nana Yaw, the three-year-old boy who died in the aftermath of Lil Win's accident, is unhappy with the way the authorities have handled the case that claimed the life of their loved one.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the spokesperson for the family, Mr Dacosta Boakye, questioned why Lil Win had still not been apprehended or called in by the police for questioning, looking at the magnitude of the issue at hand.

Looking visibly sad, Mr Boakye said that if the state authorities cannot ensure that justice is served, they will put their trust in God to intervene in this matter.

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the comments made by the spokesperson.

henrynino replied:

The family will blame the public figure forgetting that the boy’s father make the biggest mistake by allowing him to seat in front of the car.

shepherdeugenepra indicated;

We are nobody on this earth treat everyone equally very sad to hear this everyone is important

shepherdeugenepra added:

G SILENCER BUSINESS added:

Is too sad he said that but is not about what Ghana people are thinking

Dad of three-year-old boy speaks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jacob Kofi Ampomah, the father of the boy who died in the recent accident with actor Lil Win, has spoken publicly for the first time since the tragic incident.

Speaking with the media, the boy's father indicated that despite being released, his ordeal is far from over.

He expressed sadness over the accident and disclosed that his leg had sustained severe injuries that would require amputation.

