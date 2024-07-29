Lil Win's new movie A Country Called Ghana, featuring top Nollywood stars, including Ramsey Nouah, has won 3 awards in Nigeria

The movie earned significant recognition on the international scene after its premiere in May 2024

Many Ghanaians took to social media to congratulate the actor for his latest achievement

Ghanaian comic actor Kwadwo Nkansah, known as Lil Win, received international recognition for his 2024 movie A Country Called Ghana.

Lil Win's A Country Called Ghana movie wins three awards at a film festival in Nigeria. Photo source: Lil Win

Source: Facebook

Lil Win's movie wins three awards in Nigeria

Lil Win took to his Instagram page to announce that his movie, A Country Called Ghana, which featured a host of top Nigerian actors, won three awards at the 2024 IMO International Film Festival in Nigeria.

The actor also shared a video of the three awards at the event. Lil Win revealed that the movie won Best Actor, Best Makeup and Best Production Design awards.

The Best Actor award went to Nigerian actor Ramsey Nouah, who played the lead role in the movie. The movie, directed by Frank Fiifi Gharbin, was also screened at the festival from July 25 to July 27, 2024.

In the caption of the social media post, Lil Win expressed his appreciation to the cast and crew of the movie and congratulated them for their latest award wins.

He wrote,

"LILWINS MOVIE “A COUNTRY CALLED GHANA”, DIRECTED BY FRANK FIIFI GHARBIN WINS 3 AWARDS AT THIS YEARS IMO INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL IN NIGERIA* *1....BEST ACTOR : RAMSEY NOUAH* *2...BEST MAKE UP* *3... BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN* *CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL CAST AND CREW, ESPECIALLY THE WINNERS 👍."

A Country Called Ghana gained multiple recognitions since its premiere in May 2024. The movie bagged nominations in Germany and New Zealand and will be screened at the Nollywood Film Festival in August 2024.

Below is the social media post of Lil Win announcing the award wins:

Reactions to Lil Win's movie's award wins

Lil Win's social media post gathered many reactions from Ghanaians on social media, who congratulated the actor for achieving the impressive feat.

@stepran_media commented:

"Congrats king. You are truly blessed."

@realarma_gh commented:

"Congratulations Kwadwo, keep going higher."

@nyarkorachael4

"Congratulations to Weezy Empire team 🎉."

@evanderkwameagyeman commented:

"🔥🔥🔥We thank God for this award."

@kwesiobenggyim commented:

"You deserve it bro👏."

@dorctammy commented:

"This is huge 👏👏👏congratulations..your fan from NG."

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh