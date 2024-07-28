Ghanaian musician turned political activist Kwame A-Plus was among recent graduates who bagged a master's degree at GIMPA

Ghanaian musician turned political activist Kwame A-Plus has graduated from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

A Plus has bagged a Master’s degree in International Relations and Diplomacy from the prestigious University.

Taking to social media to announce the great news, a user named @Afro Culture shared a video of Kwame A-Plus clad in his graduation apparel at the ceremony.

He wore his graduation gown over a lovely outfit and donned his cap beautifully.

His supportive wife, Akosua Vee, was there to support him and celebrate his success.

This feat comes after the renowned political activist graduated with a Second Class Upper Honours in Public Administration in 2022.

Watch the video below:

Congratulations pour in as A Plus bags a Master’s degree

Netizens who saw the video were joyful and took to the comment section to celebrate A Plus's latest accomplishment.

"You made it and wait for another big surprise on the 7 December where many people will smile again well done infact you have fought for it."

"Congratulations bra Kwame."

"Congratulations."

"Congratulations."

"Congratulations my brother."

"My people . Congratulations."

"Congratulations."

"Congratulations my sister’s husband more wins in Jesus name."

