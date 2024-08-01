Actress Martha Ankomah, in a recent interview, talked about the ongoing defamation lawsuit she issued against actor Lil Win

She noted that the case was still in court and that the actor had not approached her about settling the matter out of court

The star actress also spoke about forgiving the actor if he was willing to do the right thing and apologise to her publicly

Celebrated actress Martha Ankomah has broken her silence regarding the brouhaha between herself and Kumawood actor Lil Win.

Martha Ankomah says Lil Win has not approached her About settling the case out of court. Image Credit: @marthaankomah and @officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

Martha spoke about the defamation lawsuit

In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb on August 1, 2024, Martha Ankomah debunked rumours about Lil Win approaching her to settle the matter out of court.

This comes after renowned media house GHOne reported that an Accra High Court had agreed for both parties to settle outside of court.

Martha disclosed that the case was still heard in court and that neither Lil Win nor his lawyers had approached her and her team about settling the matter out of court.

“It is not true, LilWin has never approached me for an out-of-court settlement. The case is still in court. He hasn't even approached me personally, he has only sent people to come and talk to me,” she said.

Below is the GhOne report.

Speaking about whether Lil Win had been showing up to court proceedings since its inception, Martha stated that the A Country Called Ghana star had not.

However, the star actress noted that she would make a U-turn on the defamation lawsuit against him if he did the right thing. Expounding on that further, she said the right thing would be to issue a public apology to her and her brand.

“If he does the right thing, why not? I am a Christian; I am ready to forgive. He came out to insult me publicly, so it is only fair that he comes back out to retract and apologise for his statements,” she said.

