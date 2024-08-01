A video of a young lady narrating a setback she faced in her bid to travel to the Netherlands is trending

She lamented that a pastor she put her hopes in betrayed her despite adhering to the directions she was given

Many people who also took to the comments section of the video also shared similar experiences

A young Ghanaian lady has cracked ribs online after she opened up on a setback she faced before her travel to the Netherlands.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @yiadom13, the young lady said it happened after she consulted a pastor for prayers and directions as she processed her travel documents.

She said the pastor assured her everything had been worked on, hence prompting her to begin preparing for her travel.

"The pastor initially told me he had a vision and saw my passport on a dumpsite, after doing certain things, he claimed he got another vision and saw that I had one foot in the Netherlands and the other leg in Ghana."

The moment of truth came after the lady visited the Netherlands embassy only to realise that her request for a visa had been refused.

"I called the pastor immediately to inform him of what had happened, only for this man to ask me for my full name. After I told him that my name is Patience Boakye, he replied that the direction he did was meant for Patience Aboagye and not Patience Boakye, hence the refusal."

Ghanaians share their travel's setback

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video also shared similar experiences.

Ms_dicta commented:

I’m laughing because I’ve got the same story

Kwameamponsah670 commented:

Someone told me I would leave in February but it is now July ending

Nipa Sei Nipa indicated:

God's time is the best; it does not rush. Patience brings blessings.

LadyMaud-1 wrote:

Same happened to me sis

