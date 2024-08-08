Martha Ankomah has spoken about Lil Win amid her defamation lawsuit against the actor

Ghanaian actress Martha Ankomah has opened up about her relationship with Lil Win prior to their ongoing legal case.

Martha Ankomah addresses relationship with Lil Win

In an interview with Prince Benjamin on Accra 100.5 FM’s Entertainment Capital show, Martha Ankomah disclosed that she and Lil Win had never physically met.

According to her, she only interacted with Lil Win when he engaged with her in a phone conversation to seek a favour. The actress said Lil Win pleaded with her to help him secure a deal with the GTP brand.

She said:

"I have never met Lil Win before. I have never seen him physically before. He has also never met me before. The only time I spoke with Lil Win was when he called me for a favour on April 27, 2019, at 10:38 am, per my call records. You know the iPhone keeps records so that was the only time Lil Win called me to ask for a favour with the same GTP he insulted me with."

Martha Ankomah added that she spoke to GTP on Lil Win's behalf and secured a deal for him, after which he called to thank her.

She said:

"God being so good, I spoke with GTP. I don't know if he interacted with them or not, but if Lil Win would speak the truth, he called to thank me afterwards. I also gave him my other number and assured him they would give him a good deal. I also told him to call me if he had any issues with them. That was the only time I ever spoke with Lil Win."

She explained that Lil Win approached her to get GTP to print school uniforms for his school as she was their brand ambassador.

Below is the video of Martha Ankomah speaking about Lil Win:

Sally Mann advises Martha Ankomah

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sally Frimpong Mann, aka Sally Mann, shared her opinion on the recent legal case between Martha Ankomah and Lil Win.

In a trending video, Sally Mann called on the actress to reject Lil Win’s recent apology and continue to pursue her defamation lawsuit against the comic actor.

The entertainment pundit also stated she would be disappointed with Martha Ankomah if she did eventually accept the Kumawood film star's apology.

