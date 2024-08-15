Gospel singer Empress Gifty and media personality MzGee celebrated actress Nana Ama McBrown's 47th birthday on Instagram handles

The two Ghanaian celebrities, who host shows on UTV, posted McBrown's birthday pictures and wrote heartwarming messages to her

Their social media posts caused a stir on social media; others ignored their past incidents and joined them in celebrating The Empress

Gospel singer Empress Gifty and media personality MzGee celebrated actress Nana Ama McBrown's 47th birthday by sharing her birthday photos and writing sweet messages in the captions on their social media posts.

Empress Gifty and MzGee celebrate McBrown

Host of UTV's United Showbiz, MzGee, took to her Instagram page to share McBrown's birthday pictures and wished her a happy birthday in the caption. She then bestowed God's blessings on McBrown.

"Happy birthday 🎉🎁🎈🎊🎂 Nana @iamamamcbrown more blessings ma’am," MzGee wrote on Instagram.

Also, host of UTV's U Cook, Empress Gifty took to her Instagram page to share one of McBrown's birthday pictures and wrote a heartwarming message celebrating her.

"Happy birthday Queen. @iamamamcbrown."

Below is the post by MzGee celebrating McBrown's 47th birthday:

Below is the post of Empress Gifty celebrating McBrown's 47th birthday:

Reactions to MzGee and Empress Gifty's posts

Some fans in the comment section of the posts by Empress Gifty and MzGee questioned them for celebrating The Empress on her birthday.

This comes after MzGee took over as host on UTV's United Showbiz after a saga about McBrown's position at the helm of the show.

Also, Empress Gifty started a cooking show on UTV in 2024, causing a stir online as many talked about her competing with McBrown with her already established cooking show, McBrown's Kitchen.

okyerewa.rosemary.94 said:

"So why did you post her 🎂🎂 I thought you don't like her"

niel_jnr said:

"Happy birthday 🎊🎈 Herexcellency ❤️"

nanaama_amponsaa.120 said:

"Everything Nice wati 😍😍😍🎂🎂🎉 More Grace upon your life."

kate_amoa said:

"I love that mzgee 🎂Happy birthday to her ❤️ God bless Nana always 💖"

zameami said:

"Happy birthday to the only empress we know ❤️"

ohemaa.blizzy said:

"Happy birthday to our very own Nana 🥳🎉🎉❤️"

McBrown drops BTS video

YEN.com.gh also reported that McBrown released a BTS video of her Egyptian-themed photoshoot for her 47th birthday.

The lovely video showed the makeup artist, jewellery, and designer shoes, among other things used for the shoot.

The video McBrown posted on TikTok left many people applauding her glam team, her beauty, and wishing her well.

