Kumawood star Nana Ama McBrown got many people applauding the team who made her look gorgeous for the Egyptian-themed photoshoot

The actress, who turned 47 on August 15, 2024, showed the makeup artist, jewellery, and designer shoes, among other things used for the shoot

The video posted by McBrown on social media left many people gushing over how beautiful she looked, while others wished her a happy birthday

Actress and business mogul Nana Ama McBrown shared behind-the-scenes videos of her Egyptian goddess outfit for her 47th birthday.

Nana Ama McBrown drops a behind-the-scenes video of her Egyptian goddess photo shoot. Image credit: @iamamamcbrowngh

McBrown's BTS photo shoot

In the video she shared on her TikTok page, the Empress showed how she achieved her beautiful look for her Egyptian-themed photoshoot for her 47th birthday.

The video started with her getting her makeup done, and her makeup artists were seen joyfully applying it.

The video displayed the jewellery, accessories, and designer metallic gold heels she wore for the shoot aesthetically.

Meanwhile, as part of her 47th birthday activities, the McBrown's Kitchen host is set to pay for the freedom of 47 prisoners who could not afford their bail.

Below is the BTS video of McBrown's photoshoot:

Birthday wishes pour in for McBrown

Many of Nana Ama McBrown's fans on TikTok thronged to the comment section of the video to shower her with birthday wishes and blessings.

Below are some of the heartwarming birthday messages:

Nana Ama McBrown boycotts Nollywood

YEN.com.gh also reported that during an episode of Onua Showtime, McBrown opened up about her refusal to star in Nollywood movies.

Explaining her decision, the star actress and host expressed disappointment about Nigerians' lack of support for Ghanaian creatives.

McBrown emphatically stated that she would not patronise Nigerians over Ghanaians when it came to movies and entertainment.

