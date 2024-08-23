Actress Nana Ama McBrown went in-depth about her struggles with childbirth before having her first child, Baby Maxine

She said she had to wash her womb six times and had to go through the IVF process two times before receiving her bundle of joy, Maxine

Her words in the Starr Chat interview with media personality Bola Ray got many people emotional

Actress and business mogul Nana Ama McBrown opened up about her challenges with childbirth and how she would like to have another child and a sibling for her daughter, Baby Maxine.

McBrown speaks about her struggle with childbirth. Image Credit: @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

McBrown's struggles with childbirth

In an explosive interview with media personality Bola Ray, Nana Ama McBrown talked about her struggles before birthing her first child, Baby Maxine.

She said she had to go through the IVF procedure two times and also had to wash her womb six times before she could get pregnant with her daughter, Maxine.

"I went through IVF two times and washed my womb six times before I had Maxine. I have done a lot," Mrs McBrown Mensah said in the interview on Starr Chat.

Meanwhile, in the same interview, Nana Ama McBrown talked about her desire to have another child. She said she has not started pursuing that aspect. However, she wants her daughter, Baby Maxin, to have a sibling.

She said that after 50 years, her heart would be filled with joy to see her other child running around the house.

McBrown opened up about childbirth.

Reactions to McBrown's pregnancy story

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians regarding McBrown's struggle with childbirth:

james_jaysen1 said:

"Who cares? Why are people so obsessed with having kids? 😂"

sirraj_official said:

"Yet you advised young women to get married at 35…"

khadi_signature_gh said:

"I thought it was a miracle babe"

maame_akua_akyanowaa said:

"Nyame ay3 adi3 🙏"

nsakyi said:

"And God did 🙏"

parky_crea said:

"You’ve seen it all in this life"

McBrown's full interview with Bola Ray.

McBrown addresses relationship with Fadda Dickson

YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood star Nana Ama McBrown clarified her relationship with Fadda Dickson, the General Manager for Despite Media Group, after her untimely exit from UTV.

In an interview with media personality Bola Ray on Starr Chat, she said she still had a good relationship with Fadda Dickson and the owner of Despite Group of Companies, Dr Osei Kwame Despite.

McBrown also discussed why she decided to quit her job as host of UTV's entertainment show, United Showbiz.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh