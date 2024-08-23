Nana Ama McBrown, in an interview, clarified her relationship with Fadda Dickson after leaving UTV

The celebrated actress said still had a good relationship with many members of the Despite Media Group

McBrown also shared the reasons behind her decision to quit her job as host of UTV's United Showbiz

Ghanaian actress and TV personality Nana Ama McBrown has opened up about her relationship with Fadda Dickson after leaving UTV's United Showbiz show.

Nana Ama McBrown speaks about Fadda Dickson

In an exclusive interview with media personality Bola Ray on the Starr Chat show on GhOne TV, Nana Ama McBrown disclosed that she still had a great friendship with Fadda Dickson.

According to her, she regularly speaks with Fadda Dickson and can go on Despite Media's platforms to promote any of her projects.

"Despite Media is still a home. If I want to have an interview, I can call Fadda Dickson. I still speak to Fadda. We are very good friends. If I call him, I would be surprised if Fadda rejects my request to promote something on the United Showbiz show."

Nana Ama McBrown also stated that she left UTV on amicable terms and that Fadda Dickson was initially reluctant to let her go after she informed him of her decision to quit the United Showbiz hosting gig months before her exit.

The actress said her decision to quit UTV was influenced by her desire to change her brand and not because she was offered a lucrative deal from Onua TV to join them.

Nana Ama McBrown added that she had no regrets about leaving UTV for Onua TV and was happy to have contributed to the creation of the United Showbiz show.

McBrown addresses movie industry's struggles

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown discussed the state of the Ghanaian movie industry and its perceived decline.

The actress denied claims that the industry had dwindled and outlined some of the challenges she and her colleagues had encountered.

