Fella Makafui Dazzles In A White Wedding Gown, Video Leaves Many Gushing Over Her Beauty
- Actress and business mogul Fella Makafui turned many heads online when she shared a video of her slaying in a wedding gown
- In the caption, she referred to herself as a gangster bride while showing off her flawless makeup, hair and beautiful gown
- The video got many people wondering whether she was renewing her vows with her estranged husband and rapper Medikal
Actress Fella Makafui caused a stir on social media when she shared a video of her slaying in a white wedding gown.
Fella Makafui's wedding gown
Fella Makafui, who married her estranged husband and rapper Medikal on March 7, 2020, got many people wondering whether she was renewing her vows.
This comes after Medikal spewed some information about their marriage, family, and their daughter in a social media rant. However, Fella issued a statement saying that they were in the process of filing for a divorce.
In the video, she was captured wearing a star-studded wedding gown with single straps on each arm, a long trail, beautiful makeup and a well-done frontal lace wig.
The only accessories she wore were beautiful sparkling earrings. However, she did not wear a wedding ring.
Captioning the video, Fella Makafui referred to herself as a gangster bride.
"Gangster Bride 👰 ❤️," Fella wrote on her Instagram page.
Fella Makafui in a wedding gown.
Reactions to Fella Makafui in a wedding gown
People commented on Fella's fine curves as they compared an old image they had of her. Others spoke about her allegedly undergoing surgery in Turkey, an allegation her estranged husband said.
The video of Fella in a wedding gown generated a lot of buzz on Instagram and X, where she shared the post.
Below are the reactions from netizens on Instagram:
______.ice.______ said:
"Dream wedding coming soon 🙌"
sparkling___stones said:
"My beautiful sis😍"
tinababy_gh said:
"Beautiful ❤️❤️"
angelictouchproductions said:
"Black beauty 😍😍😍😍😍"
Below are the reactions from netizens on X:
@Henry_Emileo said:
"Them really fix the hips o 🛠️🔨🔧🪛🪚🗜️⛏️Hope e go stand for long dear 🤲🏾"
@Wee3ny3 said:
"Without MDK like you lost chai .. you and kwaku manu ex wife be the same no difference"
@NANAAPRAKU77321 said:
"You don’t look happy yourself so what are you showing it to us for ?🤣🤣😭"
Another video of Fella in a gown.
Medikal speaks on allegations against Fella Makafui
YEN.com.gh reported that rapper Medikal addressed allegations he made against his estranged wife, Fella Makafui, on the Rants, Bants, and Confession podcast.
The rapper opened up about certain incidents, such as Fella calling the police on him, among other things, which informed his decision to come out with their marriage problems.
Medikal's statements on the podcast about his marriage and his estranged wife generated a huge buzz among social media users.
Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh
