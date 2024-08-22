Christiana Awuni, in an interview, criticised Portia Asare over her comments about juju in the Kumawood industry

The veteran actress said Portia Asare was disrespectful and unfriendly towards her colleagues in the movie industry

Christiana Awuni's criticism against Portia Asare gathered a lot of reactions, with many fans leaving their comments

Veteran Kumawood actress Christiana Awuni has slammed her colleague Portia Asare over her recent comments about juju in the movie industry.

Christiana Awuni slams Portia Asare's juju comments

In a recent interview, Christiana Awuni commented on the conversation her colleague Portia Asare had raised about the existence of juju in the Kumawood movie scene.

The actress admitted that many issues besides juju contributed to the decline of the Kumawood industry.

Christiana Awuni alleged that Portia Asare has a lousy attitude and relationship with many of her colleagues and her comments would only lead to Kumawood's collapse.

"She is very unfriendly. I don't know what she has seen that has made her make those comments to ruin the business. Portia Asare is the one who wants to collapse the little left of the movie business."

The actress stated that people will always hate one another, but Portia Asare should not blame anyone for not liking her.

She alleged that Portia Asare does not get along with her colleagues on movie sets, unlike Nana Ama McBrown and Vivian Jill Lawrence.

"People will always hate you. What do you expect people to do when you behave poorly when you come on set? The way she responds to people's greetings is different. She does not get close to her colleagues like the way Nana Ama McBrown, Vivian Jill and others do. They are lovely people. How do you expect people to love you when you don't even get close to them?"

Christiana Awuni added that Portia Asare made the claims about juju out of frustration as she does not get any movie roles from filmmakers because of her attitude.

Reactions to Christiana Awuni's comments

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from fans in reaction to Christiana Awuni's comments about Portia Asare.

evelynntow3 commented:

"ohh some of u should let Portia Asare rest aba."

Yaa Cecilia commented:

"I trust portia nso ooh."

Obaayaa commented:

"I love Portia too much. The moment I see you hate someone, I start to love the person for what she is. After all, the mother is my senior woman."

OHemaa commented:

"I have heard that before. It is true."

masayaa_outlooks commented:

"Why’s everyone saying the same thing about her? Meaning she’s rude😢."

Elorm Aba criticises Portia Asare

In a similar story by YEN.com.gh, Elorm Aba criticised Portia Asare over her claims that there is juju in the movie industry.

The Kumawood actress alleged that Portia Asare had a bad reputation and was challenging to work with on movie sets.

