Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari announced that she would be releasing a new movie, Forever in a Night

She talked about the movie and shared its poster, which got many people taking on social media

Meanwhile, the movie starred her sister, Samera Buari, herself and others and is set to be released in November, her birthday

Seasoned actress Nadia Buari is set to release a movie called Forever in a Night by her movie production company, NSB Studios Film in November 2024.

Nadia Buari's new movie

This comes after she shared the movie's poster, which starred her, her sister (Samera Buari), actress Queenstar Anaafi, and actors Godwin Namboh and Fred Sarpong.

"This November, we're definitely turning down for my beautiful romantic drama 'FOREVER IN A NIGHT.'"

Nadia Buari shared details about the movie in a post on her Instagram page. She said she chose November as the release date because it was her birth month. Thus, the project was very exciting and special to her.

"Ya'll know November is a very special month, the month I was born.. and it feels super exciting to be outdooring this project."

The mother of five said that Forever in a Night was more than a movie and that it was an experience that would leave many movie lovers awestruck.

Although she has not disclosed the movie's release date, many have speculated that it will be released on her birthday, November 21, 2024.

"'Forever in a Night' is more than just a movie -- it's an experience that will leave you breathless, inspired, and longing for the beauty of the unknown. Get ready to be swept away by the tides of love, loss, and self-discovery. #ForeverInANight #ComingSoon #MustSeeMovie less."

The cover photo of Nadia Buari's new movie.

Reactions to Nadia Buari's new movie

Nadia Bauri sleeping in the middle of actors Godwin Namboh and Fred Sarpong got many people talking as they speculated scenes in the romantic movie.

Below are the opinions regarding the upcoming movie:

_flushlife_ said:

"I’ve got to see this, i hv always wanted to see u wild"

dimderyii00 said:

"Oh the post make us love the movie already ✌🏿"

atimedominic said:

"It’s still far away, waiting 🙌👏"

tayosalami888 said:

"Nadia please I can wait when it's out where can I see it?"

qing_george said:

"Our birthday month; can’t wait❤️😍"

official_lellyko said:

"Nadia please run out of the blanket I beg. 😂😂"

Nadia Buari flaunts her well-equipped gym

YEN.com.gh reported that star actress Nadia Buari exercised hard while showing her fans her workout routine in her gym in a video she shared on Instagram.

The gym was beautiful and well-equipped, and she showed it off while exercising. She entertained her fans by singing her favourite 90s song, "I Can Love You Like That" by All-4-One.

Many people in the comment section spoke about their admiration of Nadia Bauri's passion for fitness.

