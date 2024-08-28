Nadia Buari has shared the official trailer for her upcoming movie 'Forever in a Night' on her Instagram page

The movie's trailer features her sister Samera Buari, Stonebwoy and some prominent Ghanaian acting stars

Many people shared positive reviews about the movie trailer in the comments section of her social media post

Celebrated Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari released the official trailer for her upcoming movie Forever in a Night.

Nadia Buari releases upcoming movie's trailer

Nadia Buari took to her Instagram page to announce her upcoming movie and shared the trailer with her fans.

The movie Forever in a Night was produced by the actress' production company, N.S.B Studios and will feature her sister, Samera Buari and prominent Ghanaian actors like Paulina Oduro, Godwin Namboh, and Queenstar Anaafi.

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy will also appear in the movie, which will be released in November 2024 and shown at major movie theatres.

Sharing the trailer, Nadia Buari noted that the movie was a romantic comedy and described its plot to viewers before its release.

"Hi Buttercakes, Get ready to dive into a story that will leave you on the edge of your seat! This is not just any movie—it’s the romcom you’ve been waiting for..it’s a journey into the heart of 2 strangers turned lovers, ~the drama that makes us who we are or what we all long for."

The actress also encouraged her fans to purchase tickets for the movie's premiere in November.

"A movie by N.S.B Studios. Don’t miss out—grab your tickets and join us for the big release this November!🍿🎬."

Below is the trailer of the Forever in a Night movie:

Reactions to Forever in a Night trailer

Many people thronged the comments section to share positive reviews of the yet-to-be-released movie.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below:

thenorabrempong_official commented:

"Huge Congratulations Queeen!!!💝 🎉🥰 Can’t Wait To Have This On Our Screens Sooooon 🙌🏽❤️❤️❤️🥰🥰🔥🔥😍."

mosesgabriel712 commented:

"All your movies are always great."

duh.itspowerpuff commented:

"3 of the cast are family. The songs were sung by Nadia’s siblings. Nadia is such a family person and I love it so much. Well done Nadia! We see you and we are anticipating this!😍😍😍."

yasminbeaute commented:

"Looks sooooo good!!! Can’t wait to see it 🥰🥰🥰🥰."

ransford_kemson commented:

"Can’t waiiiiittttt…This looks so good ❤️."

Nadia Buari flaunts her fine curves

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nadia Buari flaunted her curves to get fans drooling over her figure on social media.

The actress also shared beautiful photos of her plush mansion and a motivational message for her followers.

