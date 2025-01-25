Kumawood star Nana Ama McBrown has launched a cooking oil product called McBrown's Sunflower Oil

She made the announcement on her show, Onua Showtime, and she explained why, despite having several brand deals

Many people admired her work ethic, while others applauded her and pledged to support her business

Actress Nana Ama McBrown announced her new business venture and explained why she launched it despite having several brand deals and TV shows.

Nana Ama McBrown launches cooking oil, McBrown's Sunflower Oil. Image Credit: @onuatv and @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

McBrown's cooking oil product

On the Friday, January 24, 2025 edition of Onua Showtime, McBrown decided to be a guest on her show and allow Media General broadcaster, Kwesi Ernest, to be the interim host.

During the interview, famous Ghanaian blogger Kobby Kyei, who was also a guest on the show, said that he had heard that the actress was working on launching a cooking oil product.

The Kumawood star rejoiced, saying it was true and praising God for making it possible. She said the cooking oil product would be called McBrown's Sunflower Oil.

Explaining why she decided to launch the product, she said she knew how hard she had worked in the industry and life for other brands and wanted to do something for herself.

"All the time, I know that the work I have been doing, I do it for people. So I have paid heed to the advice of my elders which says that time waits for no man. I know I will not be McBrown forever, and that all the work I have done for these brands, they will oneday sideline me and go for others."

Her Excellency, as she is affectionately called, further stated that she thought to herself that once she was no longer attractive to brands, what could she do that would benefit her? The idea of the cooking oil brand came to mind.

"I sat down with my team, and we decided to work on McBrown's Sunflower Oil. As I am speaking, it came out in December and has been approved by the FDA," she said.

The Kivo brand ambassador further stated that the product had been certified by the FDA and that she had the documentation at home.

Reactions to McBrown's new business

Many social media users in the comment section hailed Mrs McBrown Mensah for being hard-working.

They stated that despite all the brand deals, TV shows, and wealth she had acquired, she was still eager to make more money.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians to the new business venture of Mrs McBrown Mensah:

amoah.yvonne said:

"sika de3 y3mp3 nwie👏❤️."

myhighestlyf said:

"Chaley every man for get hardworking woman this way oooo😍😍😍chaley God bless my woman abundantly so my burden will calm down."

drraybeat said:

"Will be buying it from now on."

sammy_highcourt said:

"I’m buying 10million gallons😍."

ajfrema_ said:

"God continue to bless you 😍😍😍."

naa_adoma_kyerekuah said:

"Congratulations Ama beautiful ❤️❤️❤️."

obaa53972 said:

"I tap into Ur blessing in Jesus mighty name 🙏🏼🙏🏼."

wendygloryofficial said:

"Congratulations 🎉🎈🎊🍾."

daima947 said:

"Congratulations 👏👏👏 may Allah bless you."

