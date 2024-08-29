Flowking Stone has explained that Ghanaian highlife legend deserves to be put on the pedestal of global icons like Michael Jackson and Bob Marley

The rapper eulogised the highlife singer in a recent interview after expounding on his songwriting prowess and star power

His remarks have broached a conversation among fans about Daddy Lumba's impact on Ghana's music scene

Ghanaian rapper Flowking Stone recently rehashed his admiration for the highlife legend Charles Kojo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba.

Speaking on DL FM, Flowking Stone hailed Daddy Lumba's strides in the Ghanaian music industry, describing him as an icon.

Flowking Stone compares Daddy Lumba to Michael Jackson And Bob Marley. Photo source: Facebook/BobMarley, Facebook/DaddyLumba, Facebook/MichaelJackson

The rapper, who relishes working with Daddy Lumba thanks to Kaywa's recommendation, said his collaboration with the legend was one of the proudest moments in his career. He said,

"I see Daddy Lumaba as a combination of combination of Michael Jackson and Bob Marley. He has the star power of Michael Jackson and the writing prowess of Bob Marley."

Daddy Lumba has released about 34 albums since his debut, Yeeye Aka Akwantuo Mu with Nana Acheampong.

Flowking Stone maintained that no Ghanaian artiste could compare his level of stardom to Daddy Lumba's.

Ghanaians react to Flowking Stone's eulogy

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Flowking Stone's assessment of Daddy Lumba's star power and songwriting prowess.

Ernest kwaku owusu Aduemi said:

"Daddy lumba is the greatest of all time"

What else wrote:

"A massage of a prophet never dies,,,The LUMBA CHURCH is in progress,,,Leave long DL,,💕💕💕💕"

Maa Abena noted:

"For this truth, you have spoken you will go far ❤️"

Nhyiraba Kwabena Tony 🇱🇷 remarked:

"The Goat 🐐 of music DL 💯💯💯🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️"

Moneybag_Gh added:

"I say this everyday, it’s just the Language barrier that’s stopping him from being recognized as a world star that he is."

Bisa Kdei drools over Daddy Lumba

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that multiple award-winning highlife singer Bisa Kdei has shared his favourite song from Daddy Lumba's catalogue.

Bisa Kdei said he knew almost all of Daddy Lumba's songs and settled on Medo Wasem Bebree as his all-time favourite.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

