Diminutive Ghanaian actress Adwoa Smart got many people talking when she mentioned the actors whom she had a crush on

As part of her list, she mentioned Ghanaian actors John Dumelo, Majid Michel, and Van Vicker as well as actors from Nigeria such as Jim Iyke, Ramsey Nouah and Emeka Iyke

Her list left many people in awe as they shared their exciting reactions in the video's comment section

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Diminutive Ghanaian actress Adwoa Smart caused a stir on social media when she mentioned the names of the actors whom she had a crush on.

Diminutive actress Adwoa Smartlists her crushes. Image Credit: @johndumelo1, @realadwoasmart and @ramseynouah

Source: Instagram

Adwoa Smart mentions her crushes

During an interview with seasoned Ghanaian radio presenter Nana Romeo on Accra FM, he asked Adwoa Smart which Ghanaian actors she fancied the most.

The first name she mentioned was the recently sworn-in Ayawaso West Wuogon MP and actor, John Dumelo. She noted that he had always been her crush and that she had mentioned his name in other interviews in the past.

The other names she mentioned were Ghanaian actors, Majid Michel, and Van Vicker. She noted that in the Nigerian movie industry, the actors she fancied a lot were Jim Iyke, Ramsey Nouah, Emeka Iyke, and Desmond Elliot.

Explaining the reasoning behind the names she had mentioned, she said one major thing that drew her to them was how talented they were in movies.

"As for Dumelo, he is my close brother," she said in the same interview.

Reactions to Adwoa Smart's list

Below are the reactions of social media users to Adwoa Smart's list of actors she admired:

about_ghana said:

"She got great taste 👅."

noro_bale said:

"I love her choices."

owarea said:

"Eeiii eeiiii eiiii eiiii eiiii 😂😂😂."

ann_ghmiss said:

"Soo you Adwoa Smart too you get taste ooo😂."

evelove0077 said:

"U have a good taste Aunty Adwoa 😍😍."

crab.338581 said:

"Eiiiiiiii mummy 😍 WOW."

banger_boss_official said:

"AUNTY TASTETILITY 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

jonasjoka said:

"@ramseynouah @johndumelo1 @desmondelliot @majidmichelmm @jim.iyke @emekaikeofficial she LOVES 💕you guys DEARLY 👏👏👏."

Sista Afia unhappy as Semenyo flaunts ring

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian musician Sista Afia complained after spotting a ring on the finger of her crush and professional Ghanaian footballer, Antione Semenyo.

This comes after the sensational singer admitted in the past about her affection for the Black Stars striker.

Sista Afia shared a photo of Semenyo walking with Black Stars goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi, with the ring visible.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh