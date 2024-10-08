Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui shared exciting news about her role in the Nigerian Netflix series Anikulapo

She shared behind-the-scenes pictures of herself on the movie set and noted that she was playing the role of Abena

Actor Kalybos, her daughter Island Frimpong, and many Ghanaians thronged the comments section to wish her well

Seasoned Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has excited many Ghanaians after announcing that she had featured in the yet-to-be-released season two of the Nigerian Netflix series, Anikulapo.

Fella Makafui stars in season 2 of the Nigerian Netflix series Anikulapo. Image credit: @fellamakafui

Fella Makafui stars in Anikulapo

Fella Makafui shared the exciting news on her Instagram page, as well as exciting behind-the-scenes photos of herself on the movie set.

In the lovely photos, the Ghanaian actress was dressed in traditional attire. In certain scenes, she was captured riding a horse, and in others, posing with the cast and directors.

In one of the slides in the carousel post, the mother of one was dressed in a pink and white flowing dress. She was all smiles as she posed with a Netflix PR box.

In the Instagram post's caption, Fella Makafui noted that she played the role of Abena in the blockbuster Netflix series. Abena is the name given to female daughters of Asante origin born on Tuesdays.

"Meet “ABENA “ of ANIKULAPO s2," she said.

Below are the BTS photos of Fella Makafui in Anikulapo:

Reactions to Fella Makafui's Netflix role

Fella Makafui's daughter Island Frimpong, musician Efya, actress and close friend to Fella Salma Mumin, and several others thronged the comments section to celebrate the Ghanaian actress on landing a major Netflix role.

Below are the reactions of excited Ghanaians and Nigerians:

islandfrimpong said:

"That’s my mum right there❤️💃💐"

efya_nokturnal said:

"N THATS ON PERIOD!!!!!! KEEP WINNING 🥇!! Congratulations boo !! Big Prouda You !! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

salmamumin said:

"This is huge 🙌 congratulations 🎉🍾"

mamiohmyhair said:

"Proud of you bestie👏👏"

kalybos1 said:

"The heart of a Lion is what you have. Conquer all 🙌🙌🙌"

wesleykessegh said:

"Biggest!!!!!! I’m so proud of you ❤️❤️👏👏👏"

zynnellzuh said:

"Congratulations Fella 😀 🔥🔥"

gloriaosarfo said:

"Congratulations dear 🎉🎉🎉 This is huge 🔥🌟🔥❤"

berbiedoll said:

"Biggest flex 😍😍👏👏👏 love it for you sis ❤️❤️❤️"

John Dumelo stars in new Netflix movie

YEN.com.gh also reported that a Netflix blockbuster retelling a real-life hijacking attempt in Nigeria will premiere on October 25.

The movie stars Ghanaian actor-turned-politician John Dumelo as a pilot, with the trailer hyping fans for the premiere on Netflix.

