Actress and business mogul, Fella Makafui, shared a video of her experience studying Cosmetic Micro-Pigmentation in Dubai

In a heartfelt message on Instagram, the beauty entrepreneur noted that the course was dear to her heart and was a passion of hers

Many people talked about her being hard-working as they applauded her in the comment section

Actress and business mogul, Fella Makafui, shared her experience with studying Cosmetic Micro-pigmentation in Dubai in 2023.

Fella Makafui studies Cosmetic Micropigmentation in Dubai. Image Credit: @fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

Fella Makafui schools in Dubai

In a video on social media, she shared her experience with studying the cosmetology course in Dubai in 2023. The video contained lectures, and practice on dummies and people.

In the caption, she noted that she made the decision to step outside of her comfort zone and travel to Dubai to pursue a course that was her passion and close to her heart.

She noted that it was a journey filled with uncertainty, challenges, and moments of doubt, but her desire to grow and push beyond her limits kept her going.

Sharing details of the course, the star actress said she studied lips, SPMU, BB Glow face rejuvenation, and paramedical cosmetic micro-pigmentation. After countless hours of hard work, she said she earned her certification.

Photos of Fella Makafui.

Reflecting on her milestone in a post on her Instagram page on October 4, 2024, she said,

"I want to share this moment with everyone who is fighting for their dreams, especially the young ones who may feel like giving up. Know this: no dream is too big, no path is too hard, and no goal is out of reach if you are willing to put in the work. Don’t let fear hold you back. Keep pushing, keep believing in yourself, and know that every step forward—no matter how small—gets you closer to greatness."

In the concluding part of her powerful message, the Resonance movie star said she hoped her journey inspired many of her fans to trust the process and aim for the stars.

She encouraged them, saying that they were capable of more than they could ever imagine and their dreams were within reach.

" Let’s keep rising to greater heights! 💫 #Perseverance #NeverSettle #YoungDreamers #Inspiration #KeepGoing."

Fella Makafui attends cosmetology school in Dubai.

Reactions to Fella Makafui's video

Many people thronged the comment section to applaud Fella Makafui for returning back to the classroom to perfect her skills in beauty.

Below are the exciting reactions from fans:

lorie__k said:

"Big fella for a reason 🙌 ewe girl for the win"

chocolate_shot_it said:

"Ahh come for a tight hug😍😍 well done boo @fellamakafui 👏"

yhayra_ said:

"My most hardworking sis 📌❤️. #biggest Fella for a fk reason 📍"

cwabeniade said:

"I never see where rich woman dey hustle like this before 🙌🙌 biggest fella 📌"

___eyram_xx said:

"Wow 🤩. This inspired me a lot. Thanks so much ma’am ❤️."

Fella Makafui's manager hails her

YEN.com.gh reported that actress Fella Makafui's manager and lawyer, Richmond Amofa Sarpong, eulogised the actress in a social media post for her many successes.

He thanked God for their decade-long working partnership, highlighting their achievements.

Mr Sarpong's touching words triggered positive reactions from Ghanaians, who praised him for sticking by Fella through thick and thin.

Source: YEN.com.gh