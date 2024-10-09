Fella Makafui unboxed the PR package she received from Netflix in collaboration with the Nigerian series Anikulapo, in which she played the role of Abena

The box contained branded scented candles, chocolate, a mug, and other items which the Ghanaian actress excitedly showed off in the trending video

Many people on social media took to the comments section to applaud Fella Makafui and to also congratulate her on bagging a major acting gig

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui unveiled the contents of the PR box she received from Netflix for starring in the second season of their blockbuster Nigerian series, Anikulapo.

Fella Makafui unboxes her Anikulapo PR box after starring in the Netflix series. Image credit: @fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

Fella Makafui unboxes gift from Netflix

In a video, Fella took to her various social media platforms with excitement to show to her millions of fans the content of her PR box.

She untied the ribbon and opened the black box. The first item she picked out was chocolate. The other items included branded Anikulapo scented candles, cookies, a mug, and a robe.

With excitement, the mother of one untangled the white robe and noted that she would wear it anytime she had to use the shower.

Below are photos of Fella on the Anikulapo set:

While putting on the robe, the seasoned Ghanaian actress was awed that it was branded with the initials of her name, FM. Concluding the video, she thanked Netflix and Anikulapo for the gift and showed off the box.

In the caption of the video on her Instagram page, Fella told her millions of followers to be ready to be spellbound as she unveiled the contents of the PR package she received in collaboration with the platform and the series.

"Get ready to be spellbound as we unbox the new season of Anikulapo on @naijaonnetflix"

She shared the same video on her X account, and in the caption, she expressed her excitement for the release of Anikulapo season two, in which she played Abena.

Reactions to Fella Makafui's unboxing video

TikToker and actor Wesley Kesse, actress Selly Galley, musician Sista Afia and several others thronged the comments to express their pride in Fella Makafui.

Others also congratulated her as they expressed their anticipation for the release of the second season of Anikulapo.

The reactions to the unboxing video are below:

wesleykessegh said:

"My very own Precious 😍😍😍 this is just the beginning ❤️❤️"

sellygalley said:

"🥳 Super proud of you!"

sista.afia said:

"Congratulations biggest 🔥🔥🔥"

etty.love said:

"Just when you thought God had done too much. And oh He did again."

kiyablackgram said:

"That's how I will unwrap her tonight 😍"

precocious.doreen said:

"Kpando Beyonce keep soaring higher 🙌❤️🔥🔥🔥"

new_glory_designs said:

"Keep on my girl 😍 I love you most😍😍😍❤️"

blessfortune said:

"The way she comes back strong needs to be studied , can't be less proud mamaga❤️❤️❤️"

Fella Makafui's manager hails her

YEN.com.gh also reported that actress Fella Makafui's manager, Richmond Amofa Sarpong, eulogised her on social media.

He thanked God for their decade-long working partnership and highlighted their achievements from working together.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh