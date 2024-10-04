Fella Makafui's manager, Richmond Amofa Sarpong celebrated the actress in a social media post for her many successes

He thanked God for their decade-long working partnership and highlighted some of the things they have achieved together

The social media post by Fella Makafui's manager triggered positive reactions from Ghanaians, who have praised him

Fella Makafui's manager, Richmond Amofa Sarpong, has eulogised the award-winning actress and entrepreneur for her exploits since she entered the entertainment industry.

Richmond Amofa Sarpong took to his official TikTok page to share a video of himself and Fella Makafui at the 2024 3Music Awards event with a heartwarming message.

In the social media post, Fella's manager shared that he has been working with the actress in a successful partnership for over a decade.

He expressed gratitude to God for helping him and Fella Makafui in their long journey from obscurity to mainstream success in the entertainment and brand endorsement landscape.

"Over 10 YEARS of unwavering partnership built on God’s guidance and wisdom. From humble beginnings to many Grand stages & over 87 Endorsement Deals. Our journey together has been nothing short of God’s Direction & Protection of the HOLY SPIRIT as a team ✍️ 🇬🇭. Grateful for the grace that’s carried us through every step."

Check out Fella Makafui's manager's social media post below:

Reactions to Fella Makafui's manager's post

Many fans thronged to the comments section to praise Fella Makafui's manager, Richard Amofa Sarpong, for impacting the actress' career. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments.

LT commented:

"God bless you Richmond, for sticking with our sister through it all."

Onelove commented:

"When you walk with them, you can't fail. Ashantes are the best. They always love people for who they are. Amofa Sarpong, God bless you for managing the Ewe girl 👧 🔥."

Congratulations commented:

"God bless you, bro, for being Fella’s pillar. You helped her to be strong 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️."

Queen mayoka commented:

"The best ever manager I want in life 😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩I REALLY LOVE THIS MAN SO MUCH."

Hy commented:

"The best manager ever👌. I love you so much Mr Amofa 😘❤️❤️❤️❤️."

