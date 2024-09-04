Island Frimpong, the only child of actress Fella Makafui and rapper Medikal, turned many heads online with her striking poses and casual fashion style

The beautiful pictures were taken on her fourth birthday bash her mother threw for her at Safari Valley

Many people spoke about her striking resemblance to Fella and how well she was growing into a beautiful young lady

Island Frimpong, the only child of actress Fella Makafui and rapper Medikal, displayed her model side as she posed elegantly in beautiful pictures.

Island Frimpong poses elegantly in photos at Safari Valley. Image Credit: @islandfrimpong and @fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

Island Frimpong's photos

The pictures were captured at Island's fourth birthday celebration, which was held at Safari Valley on August 30, 2024.

In the pictures, she wore the same hairstyle she wore in her birthday pictures: a three-part ponytail with the front part divided into half and the bottom part secured into one and styled with colourful ribbons.

The recently turned four-year-old rocked a white top designed with a pink flower drawing, which she paired with a pair of denim shorts.

Her mother, Fella Makafui, reacted to Island's Instagram post by calling her baby and adding three red heart emojis:

"My baby❤️❤️❤️"

Her father, Medikal, who shared a lovely video to mark her fourth birthday, was so elated by her elegant poses that he came up with a website URL using her name and "fine girl" to describe how beautiful she looked in the pictures.

"Finegirl.com/Island."

Pictures of Island Frimpong at Safari Valley.

Reactions to Island's pictures

Many people in the comment section talked about Island's striking resemblance to her mother, Fella. Others also talked about how she was growing into a beautiful young lady.

Below are the lovely reactions:

saintdunga said:

"The girl dey resemble Fella too much 👀"

naa_shikakpakpa said:

"She’s gonna be a tall beautiful girl 😍"

sargeantmilly1 said:

"I'm cute said by Island"

bem.aakosua said:

"Chai, this baby girl fineoooo❤️❤️❤️"

gift_yin said:

"Fine baby just like mummy 🤩"

dieparock said:

"Very demure and cutesy ❤️🥰🥰"

forever__chantelle said:

"She’s so demure 😍"

Island flaunts makeup skills

YEN.com.gh reported that Island Frimpong, the daughter of former Ghanaian celebrity couple Medikal and Fella Makafui, flaunted her makeup skills in a viral video.

The video warmed many hearts as she displayed a bossy personality, telling her mother not to speak to her until she was done with her makeup after her mother had warned her to stop.

While beating her face, Island turned to her mother and told her that she looked cute and nice. That part of the video got many people laughing hard as they shared their opinions in the comments section.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh