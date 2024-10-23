Akrobeto, in an interview, weighed in on the conversation about the Kumawood movie industry's decline

Ghanaian veteran actor Akwesi Boadi, popularly known as Akrobeto, has weighed in on the conversation about the Kumawood movie industry's decline.

Akrobeto addresses Kumawood movie industry's decline

In an interview with media personality Jerry Justice on his Ofie Kwanso show, Akrobeto admitted that the Kumawood movie industry was struggling.

He stated that he and his colleagues were making a concerted effort to revive the industry once again.

The Real News TV show host shared that the Western world's shift to digitalisation negatively impacted Kumawood and made it challenging to produce movies for their audience.

Veteran actor Akrobeto said that at the beginning of his acting career, people used to go to the markets to buy movies and watch them on their Compact Disc (CD) players in their homes, but they are non-existent now.

The actor noted that for convenience, people now prefer to consume their favourite content on TV decoders and video streaming platforms like YouTube and Netflix.

He said:

"Everyone had a deck in their rooms, but it has now shifted to decoders and others. You can now find things on YouTube and Netflix, so no one has the time to go and buy a movie and watch it for up to two hours. They can now watch many content on their smartphones."

Akrobeto said that he and some of his colleagues, like Dr Likee and others, are still making substantial financial gains from publishing their content on YouTube.

He added that he has no issue with content creation on YouTube as it fetches the same money actors earn from the regular creation process.

