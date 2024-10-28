Celebrated Ghanaian actor and politician John Dumelo responded to the question of a concerned fan about the upcoming 2024 December parliamentary elections

The fan was worried about Dumelo losing the elections for the second time, but he assured the fan about emerging victorious

Many people were inspired by the actor's reply to the concerned fan, while others talked about him earning their votes

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Actor-turned-politician John Dumelo replied to a fan who wanted to inquire about his next steps if he were to lose the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat to Lydia Alhassan for the second time.

John Dumelo responds to a fan who inquired about his next steps if he loses the Ayawaso West Wuogon elections again. Image Credit: @johndumelo1

Source: Instagram

John Dumelo replies to fan

An X user with the handle @big_kwami inquired from John Dumelo about what would happen if he lost the elections again.

The fan added two sad emojis to express how worried he was as the December elections approached.

"what if @johndumelo loses again 🥹🙂‍↔️," the fan wrote.

Responding to the concerned fan, John Dumelo assured him that he would not lose and that he would be declared the winner of the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat.

"I won’t lose. I will win the Dec 7th elections in Ayawaso West," Mr Dumelo's replied to the concerned fan.

John Dumelo speaks about elections.

Reactions to Dumelo's words

Many people in the comment section vouched for John Dumelo to win the constituency elections. Others also admired his positive spirit.

The comments are below:

@AmeyawDebrah said:

"That’s the spirit."

@EnKQ_20 said:

"Man some people just dey want attention because this statement no need."

@dauda_suni said:

"You're already a winner hounerable, just continue with the good works for the constituency."

@2leit2quit said:

"We ago again, there’s a reason its call a race; someone must win and it SHALL be JD 🥂."

@UTDDALLAS said:

"I really hope you win, man this year should be your year but….."

@agyemanggrace8 said:

"Yes thus the vim. Thanks for believing in yourself."

Dumelo on his relations to Justine's family

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor and politician John Dumelo attended the funeral of the late Justine Agbenu, a victim of the tragic East Legon accident.

The NDC parliamentary candidate contesting the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat said that the late Justine Agbenu's grandmother has a close relationship with him and his father.

Mr Dumelo advised parents to keep their children in check and prevent them from living wayward lifestyles and causing harm to others.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh