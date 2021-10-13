Pirates of the Caribbean in order: Which one should you watch first?

In recent years, film production houses have created a large number of films and television shows. If you're seeking for a way to fight boredom at home, look for a list of movies to help you pass the time and spend quality time with your family. Pirates of the Caribbean is one such series. This film is part of a fantasy swashbuckler series. Which one should you watch first? Check out how to watch Pirates of the Caribbean in order.

The Curse of the Black Pearl is the first film in the series, and when it aired first in 2003, it promised to be such a big name. True to its promise, it proved to be such a great production and was such a great payoff in the end.

Pirates of the Caribbean, the film, is such a favourite for many that there have been four additional seasons to the series since the first, which have grossed way over $5 billion. If you want to binge on this movie but don’t know how to watch the Pirates of the Caribbean orderly.

How many Pirates of the Caribbean movies are there?

This features five films in total. They are, in no particular order, as listed below:

The Curse of the Black Pearl

At World’s End

Dead Men Tell no Tales

Dead Man’s Chest, and

On Stranger Tides

Indeed, with all these, you can be sure that you will be in for a marathon of a watch, one that will ultimately prove to be quite satisfying. Even though some submit that the series declined as it went along, the fact is that it achieved box-office success, assessing it as at the end of the last release.

What is the correct order of the Pirates of the Caribbean movies?

Do you want to know the Pirates of the Caribbean in chronological order? The sequencing of the movie series is according to the movies’ year of release. Below is the sequence you should follow to have the best experience binging on the Pirates of the Caribbean series.

1. Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

IMDb rating: 8.0/10 | Runtime: 2h 23m

The Curse of the Black Pearl is a 2003 release directed by Gore Verbinski and is the first in the order of the series. The story is around the adventures of Captain Jack Sparrow, a witty and eccentric pirate who teams up with Will Turner, a blacksmith, in a quest to rescue Elizabeth Swan, a governor’s daughter.

Barbossa, who is Sparrow’s former shipmate, has Elizabeth captured. The whole setup sets Captain Jack Sparrow against his former pirate allies. The adventure seems to be all-too wild and wacky, and this made the first series such a captivating one which set the stage for the sequels that followed.

2. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

IMDb rating: 7.3/10 | Runtime: 2h 31m

This sequel to the first of the series is a 2006 release, and its director was Gore Verbinski. It is a thrilling sequel where we see Lord Cutler Becket, chairman of the East India Trading company, getting in and disrupting Will Turner’s exchange of vows with Elizabeth Swan.

Lord Cutler comes with a warrant of arrest for the wedding couple, Will Turner and Elizabeth Swan, and James Norrington. From the first season, you remember it was James Norrington who aided Turner and Swan’s escape.

Jack Sparrow is also on the run, escaping from Davy Jones, whom he owes. The collection of the debt would mean Sparrow loses his life in the hands of the Kraken or serve as a captive in Davy Jones’ ship.

This chase finally gets to entangle Will and Elizabeth, who are also doing all they can to secure their lives and earn back their freedom. As fate would have it, Will Turner comes to find his dad in the Flying Dutchman, Davy Jones’s ship.

3. Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End

IMDb rating: 7.1/10 | Runtime: 2h 49m

This is the third film in the series. At World’s End was released in 2007 and is the end to the trilogy whose focus was on Turner and Swan’s love story. In this sequel, Captain Barbossa drops back into the main story and teams with Turner, Elizabeth, and his undead crew of pirates. Their quest is the search of Jack Sparrow.

The sea voyage they have to take is quite precarious, one that sees them off the edges of the map into some illusionary worlds. They follow this by travelling back to face it off with Cutler Becket and his army of the East India Trading Company. By this time, Cutler’s army has the feared Davy Jones in its ranks.

4. Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

IMDb rating: 6.6/10 | Runtime: 2h 16m

This sequel is a 2011 release. In On Stranger Tides, the story shifts from the Will Turner-Elizabeth love story, and the spotlight goes to the all-new adventure of Jack Sparrow and Barbossa, who is now at the centre of the story.

Jack Sparrow has to go on an expedition with Barbossa, whose aim is to find the Fountain of Youth. This follows Sparrow’s failed attempt to save a shipmate. It is the sequel where they are coming in of Penelope Cruz, appearing as Angelica. Angelica is pretending to be Sparrow and is building her crew to find the same Fountain.

She is daughter to one Blackbeard, a dreaded pirate whose interest happens to be in the Fountain equally and has sworn to die finding it. Captain Jack Sparrow’s checkered past catches up with him in his meeting with Angelica.

5. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

IMDb rating: 6.5/10 | Runtime: 2h 09m

Dead Men Tell No Tales is the fifth installment under the Pirates of the Caribbean movie series. The storyline in this sequel is more of a direct follow-up to the story there was in the fourth. However, in it, we also see the re-introduction of the storyline there was in the earlier films under this series.

It sees the introduction of Henry Turner, son of Will Turner, who comes across his dad in the Flying Dutchman, Davy Jones’s ship. To set Will free, they must find the Triton of Poseidon, which has the power to see this happen, and on this realization, young Henry Turner commits his life to find the Triton of Poseidon.

But there is an undead pirate hunter named Captain Salazar. Salazar breaks from his outer-world house of bondage years later, and he does with one intent; to hunt down and kill Captain Jack Sparrow. His drive to hunt down and kill Captain Sparrow is out of the desire to get revenge on Captain Sparrow for his part in trapping Salazar into Devil’s Triangle.

At the end of it all, the three pirates, Sparrow, Barbossa, and Henry Turner, plus another woman coming from where no one knows, meet in their frantic search for the Triton of Poseidon. They all manage to flee Captain Salazar.

Is Pirates of Caribbean 6 coming?

It is unclear when Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will be released. The executive producer had hoped to release it alongside POTC 5 in 2017, but things did not go as planned. If you look at the history of the prequels that have already aired, you may anticipate the release date.

With the exception of Dead Man's Chest and At the World's End, which were released within a year of each other in 2006 and 2007, the POTC movies have always been spaced by three to six years. As a result, it's not entirely wrong to anticipate POTC 6 in 2021, sometime between May and July.

The first film in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, The Curse of the Black Pearl, was released in 2003. The first film received a lot of positive feedback from audiences and critics alike. They made $654 million worldwide and as a result the rest of the film series was released. The above is simplified details about the Pirates of the Caribbean in order.

