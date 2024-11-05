Lil Win, in a TikTok live session, publicly apologised to his colleague Martha Ankomah after their court hearing on November 5

The Kumawood actor urged fans to follow Martha Ankomah on social media and proclaimed her his favourite actress in Ghana

Lil Win added that he wished to collaborate with Martha Ankomah on a movie project when they fully resolved their legal issues

Kumawood actor Lil Win has publicly apologised to his colleague Martha Ankomah after his latest court appearance on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

Martha Ankomah's GH¢5 million defamation lawsuit against Lil Win was set for hearing at an Accra High Court after her legal counsel, Nii Apatu Plange, informed Accra High Court judge Justice Forson Agyapong Baah of their intention to continue with their suit on Tuesday, October 15, 2024.

The actress and her legal team made the decision after Lil Win failed to reach an out-of-court settlement with them.

Lil Win apologises to Martha Ankomah

Lil Win and his lawyer took to TikTok live to apologise to Martha Ankomah on behalf of himself and his Wezzy Empire management team after he and his lawyer left the courtroom.

The Kumawood actor shared that he had consulted with his legal team and some influential individuals and decided to apologise.

Lil Win called on his fans and loved ones to help him apologise to Martha Ankomah and end their legal issues.

He said that, unlike him, the actress was hurt emotionally by his disparaging remarks about her several months ago.

The comic actor regretted his actions and would never attempt to make disparaging remarks about Martha Ankomah. He shared that he loved the actress and needed to make amends for his mistakes as a Christian.

Lil Win urged his fans to follow his colleague on all her social media accounts and proclaimed her his favourite actress in the Ghanaian movie industry.

He noted that he wished to collaborate with Martha Ankomah on a movie project when she accepts his apology and they fully resolve their legal issues.

Reactions to Lil Win's apology

The video of Lil Win's apology triggered mixed reactions from fans on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

megrouce commented:

"Why don’t you go to her with your lawyer and few elderly people or relatives to apologize? Doing this on social media isn’t really formal enough!"

white_godd commented:

"Educate him to be professional. He sometimes takes Kumawood into real life."

afful.yvette said:

"Nice one there 😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️. Go higher. Much love bro."

wastusbaby_ commented:

"Next time learn how to talk."

ezra.jane.75 said:

"Daddy more grace to success 🔥🔥❤️🙏🙏🙏🙏."

Lil Win pays tribute to Akua Donkor

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win paid tribute to Akua Donkor and commiserated with the late politician's family after her passing.

The Kumawood actor also questioned whether Akua Donkor's family would financially sponsor her running mate, Roman Fada, to take her place as the new flagbearer and candidate for the upcoming elections.

