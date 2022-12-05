Popular and credible website, YEN.com.gh has laughed its flagship award show, YEN Awards and this is the category for the best Female Actress.

In this category, Ghanaian actresses Adomaa, Yvonne Nelson, Lydia Forson, Naa Ashorkor and Jackie Appiah are contesting for the ultimate prize.

Adomaa, Yvonne Nelson and Jackie Appiah are nominees for Best Female Actress. Photo Source: @adomaa_music @yvonnenelsongh @jackieappiah

Source: Instagram

You can vote for your favourite actress on the YEN Awards website.

Below are the nominees:

Lydia Forson

Lydia Forson has had an incredible year as an actress and a film producer. She has swept a number of awards this year.

To mention a few accolades she has received this year, she bagged the award for Best Actress at the Sotigui Awards in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, in November 2022.

Her movie, Borga, received three awards at the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) in October 2022.

York-Fabian Raabe took home the Best Screenplay, Adjetey Anang won the Best Actor in a Supporting Role, and Eugene Boateng won the Best Actor in a Lead Role.

Naa Ashorkor

As the astute actress that she is, Naa Ashorkor has had a good run in 2022.

She was featured in the comic play Run For Your Wife, which saw thousands of people throng the National Theatre on October 1 and 2.

Aloe Vera, a 2020 Ghanaian film produced by Manaa Abdallah and Anny Araba Adams went viral in 2022 after it was made available on Netflix.

This was a major win for Naa Ashorkor as she shared the news on her Instagram page. She played the role of Veranda in the hit movie.

After over a decade, Naa Ashorlor and her fellow ladies Yvonne Okoro, and Joselyn Dumas returned to the screens of viewers with Adams Apple.

Jackie Appiah

In September 2022, she went on a media tour to promote her movie, Red Carpet, in the United States of America. Meanwhile, the movie premiered in Accra and Kumasi, Ghana, in May 2022.

Jackie Appiah played the lead role in the hit movie, Zongo Boys, which premiered in July 2022. The movie featured Nigeria's Jim Iyke, Roselyn Ngissah, Kalsoume Sinare, and Adjetey Anang, among other stars.

The award-winning Canadian-Ghanaian actress also featured in the movie Two Peas, which was released in May 2022.

In March 2022, she was featured in a Nigerian production called Symphony in which she played the role of Mrs Daniels.

These are a few movies Jackie Appiah has acted in this year. She has a number of movies to her credit.

Yvonne Nelson

As an actress and film producer, Yvonne has a number of incredible movies to her name.

YN Productions in collaboration with Prime Video released a movie titled, Sin City.

In May 2022, her much-anticipated movie, Fifty Fifty was released and this saw thousands of people flood the Silverbird Cinemas to watch the movie. The movie was then screened in Zambia, and this saw many people show utmost excitement in seeing the movie.

The Men We Love a YN Productions movie can boast of selling out all five cinema halls twice in a row on the day of release.

Adomaa

Versatile Ghanaian musician and actress, Adomaa, has had a good run in the movie industry, even though she has been on a hiatus in the music aspect.

In November 2022, she released her much-anticipated album, Becoming Adomaa. The album boasts 9 songs.

Adomaa is the lead character in the hit Showmax series, Dede. The first season premiered in February 2022.

Source: YEN.com.gh