Gloria Sarfo, in an Instagram live, ranted about the actions of the Africa Movie Academy Awards organisers

The actress claimed that she and her colleagues were stranded at the airport after they were given fake tickets

Gloria Sarfo's rants triggered mixed reactions from her colleagues and some Ghanaians on social media

Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo has criticised the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAAs) organisers for 'mistreating' some top Ghanaian actors.

She lamented about events before the award ceremony at the Balmoral Convention Centre in Lagos State, Nigeria, on Saturday, November 2, 2024.

Gloria Sarfo rants about 2024 AMAAs

In an Instagram live session with her fans, Gloria Sarfo stated that she was stranded at the Kotoka International Airport after the organisers invited her to the event on an all-expenses paid trip.

According to the actress, she and some of her colleagues, including Abdul Salam Mumuni and Akofa Edjeani Asiedu, could not attend the AMAAs because the plane tickets they received from the organisers were fake.

She said she missed several movie shoots, another awards event and her movie premiere due to the distressing and embarrassing situation at the airport.

Gloria Sarfo noted that she and her colleagues had to return home and inform others to save them from the embarrassment they had faced.

She questioned why the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAAs) would disrespect top Ghanaian movie stars who trooped to the airport in the early hours of the day only to be stranded and prevented from attending the event.

The actress called on her colleagues in the Ghanaian movie industry to speak up against the mistreatment and advocate for systemic changes.

Gloria Sarfor also called on the awards event organisers to apologise to her and her fellow actors for the bad situation at the airport.

Reactions to Gloria Sarfo's rants

Gloria Sarfo's rants triggered mixed reactions from some Ghanaian celebrities and fans on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

beverly_afaglo said:

"Ama, u are nice o. U are such a lady. U can be really calm. I’m only imagining myself narrating this embarrassing situation, how I’ll fire left and right. It’s just ridiculous. It’s a shame. Our ppl actually went on their own ticket after the embarrassment and still went to grace the occasion WT 😠."

nxtlevel_ commented:

"A boss lady would’ve purchased tickets on spot and fought this issue later on…but then again…😂."

abynaofosuhemaa said:

"Oh this is bad, and nobody is supporting you to talk about it?"

officialmissaj commented:

"So sorry you had to be in this situation. I find it interesting however to note that you went with media people, yet none have spoken about it… yet? Howw? That is not good!"

jamesgardinergh said:

"I’m glad u spoke up! Sorry for what u had to go through sis ❤️."

mrhonesty10 commented:

"But you Gloria why do you like awards like that? 🤦🏾‍♂️ I’m low-key happy this happened. Focus on our movie industry 😤."

Gloria Sarfo eulogises Shatta Wale

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Gloria Sarfo called on Ghanaian musicians to thank Shatta Wale for being able to charge significant rates to perform at music events.

The actress noted that the SM Boss had sacrificed his brand to ensure show promoters valued Ghanaian musicians and believed many were not thankful for his efforts.

