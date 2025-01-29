Actress Nikki Samonas got many people laughing hard when she shared a funny moment she had with comic actor Ras Nene

In the video, Nikki made Ras Nene translate an English proverb into Twi and after two attempts, he got it right

The funny got many people laughing hard in the comment section, with people sharing their views on the Twi version

Actress Nikki Samonas tested YouTuber and comic actor Ras Nene's English proficiency by making him translate an English Proverb.

Nikki Samonas tests Ras Nene's English proficiency. Image Credit: @nikkisamonas

Nikki Samonas and Ras Nene's funny video

Nikki Samonas took to her Instagram page to share a hilarious moment she encountered with Ras Nene.

In the video, Nikki asked Ras Nene to translate into Twi the English Proverb, "The blood of the covenant is thicker than the water of the womb".

Ras Nene told her to mention the proverb again because it was not clear the first time. His reaction got the actress laughing hard.

Nikki then noted that she would explain it in simpler terms and this time around the comic actor got it right.

After mentioning the Twi proverb, they both jubilated in the video, melting the hearts of many social media users.

The video was recorded in what looked like a village setting as there were trees around and they both stood under a roofing-sheeted uncompleted house.

Seasoned actress, Nikki flaunted her natural look as she wore no makeup in the video. Her hair was neatly braided and tied at the back of her head.

Comic actor, Ras Nene, on the other hand, wore a Notorious BIG shirt and styled his look by wearing a gold necklace.

Reactions to Ras Nene and Nikki Samonas' video

Many people shared their views on the Twi version of the proverb, hinting that it resonated better with them than the English version.

Others in the comment section also talked about how much they loved the friendship bond between Ras Nene and Nikki Samonas.

Below are the funny reactions of social media users to Nikki Samonas and Ras Nene's hilarious video which she shared on Instagram:

realkojotuntum said:

"The twi is even deeper than the English, I bet she could never translate it if it was otherwise."

estee_69 said:

"Wow...he's done well paa 👏👏👏❤️."

ibarbaraorleanslindsay said:

"The Twi is deep!👏👏😀😀."

ladysossavi said:

"Awwwww that's awesome 😂🙌."

_bramalon said:

"🙌🙌🙌Like joke most of these kumasi actors dey hear bl3oo buh how to speak it well is the problem.. I'm proud of u 👏👏😂😂 @akabenezertv."

