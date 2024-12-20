Famous Ghanaian YouTuber Ebenezer Akwasi aka Ras Nene has paid tribute to his late friend and fellow content creator C Confion

Ras Nene took to his Instagram page to share an old photo of C Confion and left a powerful message in the caption

Many people dropped heartwarming messages in the comment section pleading with Ras Nene to take heart

Famous Ghanaian YouTuber Ras Nene is deeply mourning the loss of his friend C Confion as he dropped an old photo and wrote a touching tribute.

Ras Nene pays tribute to C Confion by dropping an old photo. Image Credit: @official_ras_nene

Source: Instagram

Ras Nene mourns C Confion

After news of his passing took over social media on Friday, December 20, 2024, Ras Nene took to social media pages to mourn the passing of his great friend, C Confion.

The famous YouTuber shared an old photo of C Confion from 2022 which showed him looking handsome in school uniform

On his Instagram page, he referred to the late actor as his brother and wished that his friend rests in peace. Ras Nene then noted that C Confion would always be remembered. In the caption of the Instagram post, he wrote a touching message saying,

"R.I.P Bro 😭😭😭😭. You will always be remembered."

Details of C Confion's illness

On December 18, 2024, Ras Nene shared a statement that sent chills down the spines of many fans when he and fellow YouTuber Kyekyeku called for prayers for their dear friend C Confion.

In the statement, they noted that C Confion was hospitalised, and receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The statement did not announce the illness C Confion was battling; however, Akabenezer, aka Ras Nene, noted that he and his team, together with C Confion's family, were ensuring that he was properly taken care of.

C Confion's old photo

Reactions to Ras Nene's tribute to C Confion

Many people left condolence messages in the comment section, while others shared memorable moments they shared with C Confion. Others also could not believe the news, as they questioned whether it was true.

junior.theozzy said:

"Ah HOW? What are u saying man! You joking ryt? 😢🥺😖😭."

beccas_dolls_ said:

"I don’t know him but because he makes me happy anytime I watch his videos, I prayed and trusted God to heal him and he’s gone ? Nah I’m broken 💔😔."

1don_btc_monhies said:

"Can’t imagine myself crying this early morning Why will Confion die at this time Oh Lord remember us Hmmmm."

phamous572 said:

"Life is too short like aluguntugun 👀."

tantigh said:

"Ohh why die on my birthday, mixed emotions.. so sorry champion … rest in peace, n may God be with u."

tom_virgin_ said:

"He suffered a lot from coughing… So sad but God knows why he called him.. R.I.P man 😢😢."

