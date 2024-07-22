A video of a former Date Rush contestant offering clarity on recent comments he made about his travel to the UK has gone viral

Philip said his decision not to work as a cleaner in Ghana was taken in a bid to save his reputation

He also added that he meant no disrespect by comparing the salary of bankers to that of cleaners in the UK

Philip, a former Date Rush participant, has clarified recent comments he made about his decision to relocate abroad in search of greener pastures.

Taking to TikTok, the young man with a British accent said that some people had misconstrued his comments about his occupation.

Setting the record straight, Philip called out naysayers who questioned his decision to relocate abroad to work as a cleaner in the UK, with some wondering why he chose not to do that kind of work in the country of his birth.

"With my brand, I cannot do security or cleaning work in Ghana because in Ghana, if you are a cleaner or security guard, people do not respect you, but over here, you can do cleaning jobs and live a good life."

He also called out naysayers trying to look down on him and his brand.

Netizens share varied opinions over his statement

Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video agreed with the former Date Rush contestant over his comments.

KniiJoshTheBrandBoss stated:

Charlie person wey you go date rush some years ago borga recently noor your voice change..nice

HIGHLIFE KING reacted:

Forget dem bro

Blanco_Gh_Daterush6 indicated:

that's on point, u even better off than some CEO's in Ghana

Rocklyn Osei Esther reacted:

forget them and enjoy your life

Celestialbog wrote:

forget them, I loved your honesty no one will feed you when you're broke, keep winning bro

