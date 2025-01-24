Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah, a popular Ghanaian media personality has hinted at his return to the airwaves in future

The firebrand resigned from his job as host of Angel FM's morning show over a reported clash with management

Afrifa-Mensah further dispelled rumours that he was sacked for using his platform to blast prominent people

Renowned Ghanaian broadcaster, Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah, has broken his silence on his next move after resigning from his position at Angel FM.

Speaking to a blogger at the Akwasidea Festival, held at the Manhyia Palace on January 19, 2025, he hinted at a return to the media space soon.

Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah, a Ghanaian media personality, speaks on his next move after resigning from Angel FM. Photo credit: Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah/Facebook.

It would be recalled that in December last year, the Ghanaian media personality severed ties with the Accra-based Angel FM.

He explained in a statement posted on his Facebook page at the time that he had resigned due to personal reasons.

However, despite this explanation, speculation on social media suggested that he was sacked for using his platform to attack some prominent men of God, traditional leaders and politicians.

In video excerpts of the interview with the Ghanaian blogger, Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah dispelled the rumours about his previous job and urged his fans to expect something bigger from him.

"I no longer work with Angel FM. However, what I'm coming to do next is mind-bloggling, and so I want to urge my fans to expect something bigger and better than where I used to work," he said.

"I owe no one any explanation of what happened at my previous job. But I was never sacked. I had a discussion with the owner and informed him that I would no longer work for him because of some individual differences."

Afrifa-Mensah is a firebrand in the Ghanaian media space. He first gained prominence while working for Happy FM as the host of an afternoon political talk show.

He later resigned from Happy FM to join another Accra-based media houses, Power FM and TV XYZ, where hosted two major shows on television and radio.

After a few years at TV XYZ and Power FM, he cut ties with them and joined Angel FM a few months later to replace the previous morning show host, Captain Smart, who had been porched by Media General.

Netizens react to Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah's interview

The video of Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah's interview attracted reactions from netizens, some of which are compiled below:

@Derrick Addo said:

"Your integrity is soo higher than Soo called journalist in this country over 30years, future npp presidential candidate n future Ghana president."

@kirstyacheampomaa said:

"More piawwwfo Nana, the love is deep."

@THINGS commented:

"We can’t wait to see you again."

Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah blast Auntie Naa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afrifa-Mensah blasted Auntie Naa for discussing Yaw Sarpong's marriage issues on air.

He said his fellow radio personality did not show any respect to the gospel legend by using her platform to disgrace him.

Afrifa-Mensah said the Oyerepa FM journalist should have exercised some discretion when talking about Yaw Sarpong.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

