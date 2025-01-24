Lil Win got his colleague Oboy Siki arrested over defamatory remarks he made about him and members of his family

Oboy Siki was reportedly picked up and taken to the Moro Market police station in Kumasi on Thursday, January 23, 2025

Lil Win, in an interview, provided additional details about his colleague Oboy Siki's detention at the police station

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Award-winning Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win has gotten his colleague Oboy Siki arrested for serious allegations he levelled against him.

Lil Win gets Oboy Siki arrested over allegations he made about him and his family. Photo source: Lil Win and Oboy Siki

Source: Facebook

In recent years, Oboy Siki has regularly made wild claims about Lil Win in multiple interviews. He accused the A Country Called Ghana movie producer of being involved in trading sexual favours for movie roles to female actresses.

The veteran actor also accused Lil Win of having multiple extramarital affairs with two of his former proteges, Sandra Sarfo Ababio and Sweet Mimi.

In the past, the Kumawood actor vehemently denied Oboy Siki's allegations and, at times, threatened to take legal action against his colleague.

However, in a recent interview with blogger Zionfelix, Lil Win noted that he was not interested in pursuing legal action against his colleague or any other individual as he was unfazed by any allegations made against him.

Lil Win gets Oboy Siki arrested

However, in a video shared by blogger Poleeno, Lil Win and Oboy Siki were spotted at the Moro Market police station in Kumasi after the latter was arrested on Thursday, January 23, 2025.

The A Country Called Ghana star reportedly got his colleague arrested in the evening after his team members had searched for his whereabouts the entire day.

Speaking to Poleeno, the Wezzy Empire CEO explained why he decided to finally take action against Oboy Siki for making unsubstantiated allegations against him, which had dented his reputation.

The Kumawood actor said that he had become fed up with his colleague, who has been a nuisance to him for over five years and recently spoke ill about his 80-year-old mother and wife, Maame Serwaa, during a recent interview.

Lil Win noted that he had profound respect for Oboy Siki, whom he considered a father figure, and it was a difficult decision for him to get the latter arrested.

The comic actor also questioned why his colleague would deliberately tarnish his image and claimed he was privately informed that Oboy Siki only insults or makes defamatory statements against him for financial reasons.

Lil Win added that some individuals intervened in the police case and got Oboy Siki to sign a bond, saying he would not make any allegations against him before he secured his release from the police station.

Watch the video below:

Oboy Siki's arrest stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

benowusuasamoa318 said:

"Lil Win, you have done well paaaaa. What kind of old man is this? Ahhhhh 😂😂😂😂😂."

GraceMensah-tk5hj commented:

"That's good for Lil Win 😂😂😂. Oboy Siki, welcome back 😂😂."

Citydennistv920 said:

"Well done, Lil Win. You must bring him to court 💯."

stellaagyeman9749 commented:

"It is time for these grown-up old men to encourage and inspire our youth, but not to be verbally hostile towards them."

fredrickmillsleonard said:

"Well done, Lil Win, for arresting that man. That nonsense must stop in your country."

Lil Win's mum tells his childhood story

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win's mum, Madam Adwoa Offe, shared her son's childhood story in an interview.

She told Second Chance TV how her son had quit school and became interested in pursuing a career in acting instead.

She also detailed some serious health challenges Lil Win endured after getting into an accident at his former workplace.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh