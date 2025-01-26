Kumchacha and Nana Romeo were involved in a heated exchange of words during the January 25 episode of UTV's United Showbiz

The two personalities traded insults with one another over Kumchacha's recent criticisms of Vim Lady's reportage of Kofi Adoma's shooting

Kumchacha almost got into a physical altercation with Nana Romeo and had to be restrained by Ola Michael and another guest

Controversial Ghanaian prophet Kumchacha and media personality Nana Romeo had a heated exchange during a discussion on the January 25 episode of UTV's United Showbiz.

The two personalities were among a few guests who appeared on the show to speak about renowned journalist Kofi Adoma Nwanwani's recent shooting incident, which has affected his eyesight.

Nana Romeo questioned why Prophet Kumchacha recently lambasted journalist Afia Pokua, popularly known as Vim Lady for spreading false news and misreporting Kofi Adoma's shooting incident in a video he shared on social media.

The Accra FM radio presenter explained that Vim Lady did not deserve the harsh criticism from Kumchacha as she was only reporting the information she had received about her former colleague's unfortunate incident.

Nana Romeo's remarks did not go down well with the controversial prophet, who got angry and harshly responded to his claims.

The prophet questioned why the radio presenter also criticised Captain Smart without making any investigation after seven suspected illegal miner lost their lives in a clash with heavily armed military personnel at an abandoned concession belonging to AngloGold Ashanti in Obuasi on January 18, 2025.

Prophet Kumchacha fiercely accused Nana Romeo of being a hypocrite for criticising him even though he was fond of speaking about other people's matters on various media platforms.

The two personalities traded insults with each other as they loudly attempted to counter each other's point. Their argument almost evolved into a physical altercation as Kumchacha stood up from his seat and grabbed Nana Romeo's collar, threatening to beat him.

The controversial prophet had to be restrained by media personality and film producer Ola Michael and another guest, who intervened in the issue before it escalated into a full-blown exchange of blows.

Below is the video of Kumchacha confronting Nana Romeo on live TV:

Kumchacha and Nana Romeo's confrontation stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Still_Sollo1112 commented:

"I'm beginning to think these fights on UTV are staged. Cos one program, multiple fights and unnecessary ones too. This one dem de come fight, sense bia no dey inside but anything for the views."

user771373065918 said:

"A pastor Eeii. Very uncivilised attitude."

AB TAYLOR commented:

"So this so-called pastor has church members."

MercyLike_76 said:

"I can't think far about Kumchacha. What's his beef with the guy? He's really not making sense. He insulted Romeo."

China man commented:

"From where l sit now, this guy is not a pastor in this country."

